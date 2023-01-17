Gov. Jared Polis to deliver second term's State of the State address | LIVE BLOG

Fresh from a dominant performance in the November elections, Gov. Jared Polis will outline his agenda for the 2023 legislative session this morning, when he is expected to offer solutions to Colorado's most pressing problems, notably affordable housing, public safety, and rising cost of living. He is likely to offer an assessment of his first four years in office — and look at head to his second term. He is also expected to outline ambitious goals and seek to persuade the public, which overwhelmingly voted for him, that Democratic goals reflect their interest. For live updates, follow us here.

11:12 a.m.: Focus turns to state action on housing

Polis pitches Colorado's housing shortage as not a local problem, but one that must be addressed by the state.

"We need an approach that creates more housing now, protects Colorado's resources and reduces sprawl. It’s clear that the actions of one jurisdiction impact others, especially when it comes to housing, our environment, transportation systems, roads and transit, water and sewer infrastructure, and indeed our economic prosperity and growth."

Noting Colorado has not made changes to its land use policy since 1974, Polis calls for lawmakers to "bring our land use policy into the 21st century."

"We need more flexible zoning to allow more housing, streamlined regulations that cut through red tape, expedited approval processes for projects like modular housing, sustainable development, and more building in transit oriented communities."

11:10 a.m.: Polis calls for federal immigration action

The governor turns his address toward the uptick in migrants from South and Central America passing through Colorado in recent months. He notes that while "people have always come to America in search of freedom, safety and economic opportunity ... we as a country haven't always lived up to those values."

Polis praises Denver, Larimer County and a number of nonprofit agencies for "being great partners in ensuring every migrant coming to our state is treated in the most humane way possible."

Recognizing members of Colorado's federal House delegation, Polis calls for action.

"The time is now."

11:02 a.m.: Polis kicks off address

Polis kicks off his address with a nod to the adversity the state faced over his first four years in office, followed by a call for unity.

"Our state might be shaped like a square but the political pundits can’t put us in a box, so they label us whatever one color they see - red, blue, purple. I see a harmonious rainbow of colorful opinions that make up our state of pragmatic westerners. So as we start this new session let's not forget who we are, let's not get lost in zero-sum politics, and let's focus on working together for good results."

11 a.m.: Polis enters the House chamber

Flanked by a committee of lawmakers, Polis takes his place at the front of the chamber for the address.

10:15 a.m.: House chamber opens after security sweep

After a security sweep, the House chamber where Polis will deliver his address is open and guests are slowly filing in.

Reporter Marianne Goodland highlights a number of the governor's notable guests:

9 a.m.: Legislators to convene at 11 a.m.

Legislators will convene at 11 a.m. today at the state Capitol in Denver for the first State of the State address of Polis' second term in office.

The governor has already delivered one speech so far this year, kicking off his second term by pledging to "lead the Colorado way" amid growing concerns around affordable housing, public safety, rising cost of living and a state budget with little room for additional spending in the upcoming fiscal year.

The Colorado's General Assembly gaveled itself into its 120-day session last week to swear in new members. The House alone boasts 32 new members.

This brand new legislature will need to resolve — or at least try — some of the biggest problems facing Colorado.

And by and large, women will lead the charge to tackle those problems.

The state's legislative body is currently comprised of a majority of women, and Rep. Julie McCluskie is the first Western Slope woman to secure the speaker's gavel. As of opening day, the General Assembly is 50 women and 49 men, with one vacancy due to Rep. Tracey Bernett's resignation on the eve of session.

With that resignation, the General Assembly is already set to have four members elected by vacancy committee for the 2023 session.

Vacancy committees have also chosen new lawmakers for House District 51, prompted by the death of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean on Oct. 30; for House District 35, following the resignation of then-Speaker Pro Tem Adrienne Benavidez of Adams County; and, for Senate District 5, where Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, resigned his seat.

A week in, the Democratic majority that controls both chambers of the legislature has already made legislative waves, including a bill seeking to ask voters this November to divert TABOR refunds to primarily help pay, attract and retain teachers.