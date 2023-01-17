US 6 Loveland Pass to close overnights through mid-February for planned maintenance work

8. Loveland Pass Loveland Pass is a gateway for skiers, hikers, and other outdoor enthusiasts of all seasons. The mountain pass over the Continental Divide gives access to Loveland Ski Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Keystone Resort. This is a great place to see the Continental Divide for those wanting to avoid a hike. Photo Credit: arinahabich (iStock).

Stating today, US 6 Loveland Pass will have planned closures each weeknight for winter maintenance work between 1 and 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, through mid-February 2023. Planned nightly closures may be extended depending on the amount of snow accumulation and maintenance work needed to provide safe passage for the traveling public.

HAZMAT trucks will be escorted through the Interstate 70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels at the top of each hour during closure hours.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, go to COtrip.org.