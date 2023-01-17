ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

US 6 Loveland Pass to close overnights through mid-February for planned maintenance work

By The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKw6w_0kHa9qJ200
8. Loveland Pass Loveland Pass is a gateway for skiers, hikers, and other outdoor enthusiasts of all seasons. The mountain pass over the Continental Divide gives access to Loveland Ski Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Keystone Resort. This is a great place to see the Continental Divide for those wanting to avoid a hike. Photo Credit: arinahabich (iStock).

Stating today, US 6 Loveland Pass will have planned closures each weeknight for winter maintenance work between 1 and 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, through mid-February 2023. Planned nightly closures may be extended depending on the amount of snow accumulation and maintenance work needed to provide safe passage for the traveling public.

HAZMAT trucks will be escorted through the Interstate 70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels at the top of each hour during closure hours.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, go to COtrip.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: High near 30, snow possible Monday morning

Denver residents could see more wintry weather as temperatures drop and some snow could fall across the mountains, eastern foothills and plains Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Monday could see a high near 30 and a 40% chance of snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Accumulations of less than an inch in the metro area and plains and up to two inches in the foothills are expected. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash

Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: A bit warmer Sunday, high near 36

Denver residents can expect partly sunny skies Sunday with a high near 36, and west winds around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A weak disturbance will bring a chance of light snow to the mountains, east slopes and adjacent plains...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: The 'Super Bowl of stock shows' earns its nickname

It’s official: Agriculture is alive and well in Colorado and continues to define this great state that anchors the Rocky Mountain West. Today ends the 2023 National Western Stock Show, which began Jan. 7, and the event has never been larger or more successful. The first nine days of the show attracted 402,814 fans, which exceeds the populations of more than half of the country’s largest cities.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Third Denver area library closes due to meth contamination

The Bemis Public Library became the third Denver area library in the past month to temporarily closed due to methamphetamine contamination, a trend that illustrates how drug use is spilling over into public spaces normally associated with children and learning. Following meth contamination findings in the Boulder and Englewood public libraries, the city of Littleton proactively tested the Bemis Public Library and tests found "elevated levels" of meth contamination, "requiring professional decontamination," the library said in a news release Wednesday. ...
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Winter storm on track to cause major impacts in Colorado

A powerful winter storm will bring heavy snow to the Denver metro area and all of northeast Colorado starting Tuesday evening. The storm system has already started making its way through the San Juan Mountains. Snow covered roads will make travel difficult starting with the tail end of the Tuesday evening commute. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and tomorrow. The slower pace of the storm combined with a path that will likely be farther south through northern New Mexico means the potential for even heavier snow across northeast Colorado. In the metro area, we are expecting...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado

Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Powerful winter storm headed towards Colorado

A powerful snowstorm is heading for Colorado! This will be very much like the big storm seen earlier this month so expect wet heavy snow.Another storm more reminiscent of a spring storm instead of our typical January storms with lighter, fluffy snow. This will be the tough stuff to shovel. And we could see possible travel delays out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday. Heavy snow will ramp up overnight in our southwestern to central mountains. The eastern San Juans could see one to two feet of snow by Wednesday evening from this system. Most of the day will be dry...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A tale of two Venezuelan families seeking refuge in Denver and a shot at the American dream

Even as thick mud glopped around his thighs, with one child slipping down his back and the youngest thin and weak in his arms, José told himself there was only one choice: to keep moving. “We couldn’t give up,” said José, speaking through a Denver woman who agreed to house his family while he looks for a job and works to gain political asylum. “We could not return to Venezuela,”...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Zoo one of 2 Colorado zoos ranked among best in United States in 2023

According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado. It's not hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado Springs, is one of the most unique zoos in the nation. It's located on the side of a mountain, after all. Showing off stunning views of Colorado Springs and with many interactive exhibits, including its well-known giraffe feeding experience, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo should be on any zoo-lover's bucket list. Denver Zoo is also a great spot to visit to see a wide range of animals. Located in the heart of the city, this spot is easy to get to and frequented by Mile High tourists and locals, alike. See the full list of top American zoos in 2023 here. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado State Patrol vehicle struck on C470

Two Colorado state troopers were outside their cruiser on Wednesday morning when it was struck. It happened in snowy conditions at C470 and Highway 85 in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area. The crash was one of multiple crashes at the bottom of the hill. No one was injured, according to the Colorado State Patrol. But the trooper's cruiser was wrecked, according to a Facebook post. 
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy