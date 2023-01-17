Read full article on original website
labpulse.com
Qiagen launches molecular diagnostic platform for automated sample processing
Qiagen on Tuesday announced the CE-IVD marking and launch of its EZ2 Connect MDx platform for use in diagnostic laboratories. The automated sample processing platform is being made available for widescale use 18 months after being made available for research. According to Qiagen, it placed more than 5,000 EZ platforms...
labpulse.com
$1.3 billion liquid biopsy market represents the present and future of clinical oncology
The global market for liquid biopsy diagnostic tests reached an estimated $1,267 million ($1.3 billion) in 2022, led by demand for diagnostics in guiding therapeutic decisions. The market is forecast to almost triple over the next several years, approaching $3.9 billion in 2027, according to medical market research firm Kalorama Information in the new report The World Market for Liquid Biopsy, 2023.
