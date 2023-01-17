ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Police arrest 2 Natchez juveniles after attempting to burglarize business

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at approximately 5:13 a.m., Natchez Police were dispatched to Bowie’s Outfitters located on Highway 61 South in reference to an accident. Upon arrival, authorities observed a white van occupied in front of the business.

According to witnesses, a male suspect exited the vehicle and appeared to be “looking out” for the driver. After approximately two minutes, the driver put the van in gear and drove into the front of the building, knocking down the glass wall.

The van then reversed and the suspects entered the store for a short period of time and fled the scene. An off-duty deputy of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Natchez Police Department about the two suspects attempting to flag down vehicles for a ride.

The two suspects were eventually captured by police and taken into custody. They were charged with Felony Malicious Mischief, Burglary of a Business, and Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

With both of the suspects being juveniles, they were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

