St. Augustine, FL — Opéra Mystique is First Coast Opera’s inaugural production at The Waterworks, 184 San Marco Ave., in uptown St. Augustine. This other-worldly program features staged performances of two short operas written and performed in English — Gustav Holst’s Sāvitri and Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Medium, both offering poignant glimpses into how people confront and react to death. Tickets are available at firstcoastopera.com.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO