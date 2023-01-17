Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge has ruled that two emergency medical professionals should stand trial on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. Prosecutors filed charges against the pair on Jan. 9. If convicted, Finley and Cadigan could face between 20 and 60 years in prison. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow ordered both to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Friday.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO