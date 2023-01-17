Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EST
Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge has ruled that two emergency medical professionals should stand trial on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. Prosecutors filed charges against the pair on Jan. 9. If convicted, Finley and Cadigan could face between 20 and 60 years in prison. They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow ordered both to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Friday.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Comments / 0