The ninth annual Shoot for Coop clay shoot is April 22 on the Despain family land in Marble Falls. You can sign up or find out how to sponsor the 2023 event at shootforcoop.com. David Despain shared details with KBEY 103.9 FM listeners about the upcoming event, which raises money for local scholarships in memory of Cooper Despain.

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO