Seattle, WA

2023 NFL draft: Top-5 pick a 'dream come true' for Seahawks GM John Schneider

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
While the season is over, Seahawks fans may have cause to be even more excited about their team. There’s no better reason to feel good about this franchise than their surplus of draft capital this year. Armed with nine selections total – including two first rounders and two second rounders – they have the resources to massively upgrade their roster going into 2023.

The centerpiece of the treasure chest is the No. 5 overall pick, which they got in the Russell Wilson trade. It’s the highest pick the team has had in the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era and Carroll says it’s a dream come true for their GM.

Right now most mock drafts have Seattle using that pick on one of two blue-chip defensive prospects: Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Alabama Edge Will Anderson Jr.. Either one would be a great addition to a defensive front-seven that needs more firepower.

The Seahawks could also use that pick on a potential new franchise quarterback if the contract talks with Geno Smith don’t go well. They might also consider reaping a windfall of draft capital by trading down with a team that’s more desperate for a QB.

Seahawks seven-round mock drafts

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

