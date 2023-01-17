ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Murder defendant takes a plea; will testify against co-defendants

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INrXS_0kHa8MIn00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joshua Braden White pleaded guilty Friday to burglary rather than face trial for murder for the Sept. 28, 2020, killing of Amber Barrett.

Barrett was killed inside her grandmother's house in the 900 block of Southlea Drive. Her body was discovered the morning of Sept. 29. Initially, the 911 call came in as a drug overdose, but officers discovered someone shot and killed Barrett.

White, 30, was there when Barrett was killed, and he agreed to testify against Emily Ann Madison, Michael Penrod and Joseph Adkins, who also face various charges including murder, robbery, burglary, battery, intimidation, perjury and theft in connection to Barrett's killing.

White faced the same charges, but with his plea, all of the charges except the Level 2 felony burglary will be dismissed at his sentencing hearing, according to the plea agreement.

Grand jurors indicted the four last spring, and they also indicted Brandon Parsons, who is charged with lying to the grand jury and assisting Madison after the killing. White agreed to testify against Parsons, too.

Because grand juries are secretive, there are no court documents describing the probable cause for the charges against the four defendants or what role each might have had in Barrett's killing.

If White refuses to truthfully testify, prosecutors can revoke the plea agreement and try him for all of the grand jury indictments against him, including murder, burglary, robbery, battery, intimidation, perjury, theft, and obstruction of justice, according to the plea agreement.

White will be sentenced at 10 a.m. April 24 in Tippecanoe Superior 2. He faces between 10 and 30 years in prison, according to Indiana law.

Tentatively, Madison's trial is scheduled for June 12; Penrod and Adkins are scheduled for trial on April 10.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Murder defendant takes a plea; will testify against co-defendants

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fulton County Most Wanted

FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
WTHR

Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Sheriff...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man sentenced to 16 years for 2021 motel drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to a decade and a half in federal prison for distributing drugs and possessing multiple firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis. On May 11, 2021 , Eugene Theard, 45, became a target of an investigation after he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Centennial Park stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The suspect in a stabbing at Centennial Park in Lafayette has been charged with several felonies including two counts of attempted murder. According to court documents, on January 10 around 6:35 p.m. officers responded to a reported stabbing at Centennial Park located on N. 6th Street. Officers arrived to find two victims, one had a stab wound to the neck and significant blood loss while the other appeared to have stab wounds or lacerations to his leg, bottom, and hand.
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion OB/GYN under investigation

The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top …. Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
PERU, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy