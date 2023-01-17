Read full article on original website
What Do You Think Of The New Texarkana Texas Police Headgear?
Thinking back, I can't remember having seen any police officers in our area, other than State Troopers, ever wearing a hat. Well, that's about to change for Texarkana Texas Police Officers. Texarkana Texas Police Chief Kevin Schutte announced today that there will be a new look for in headwear for...
Sneak Peek of Texarkana’s Newest Restaurant Before it Opens
When it comes to Texarkana, it's no secret, people who live here, love to eat! Well, it's finally official, Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery is slated to open on Monday, January 30, 2022. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery once a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is back...
City Council Votes in Long-Time Texarkana Resident Libby White
Libby White has been appointed the Ward 5 council seat vacated by former Council member Bill Harp on Monday, January 9, by the City of Texarkana, Texas Council. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after she applied for the vacant seat and an interview was conducted. White will finish out former Council member Bill Harp’s term through November of 2023. She is a long-time Texarkana, Texas resident who graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2003, and earned a degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University. Since returning to Texarkana in 2008, Libby has dedicated her time to leading community organizations, coaching youth sports, and raising her four sons with her husband, Brad.
How To Stay Out Of Jail? Warrant Amnesty For Texarkana Arkansas
If you have outstanding warrants/fines from the District Court of Texarkana, Arkansas, then February could be your month to get that taken care of without getting arrested. The Texarkana Arkansas Police sent out a notice today referring to Judge Tommy Potter's announcement that the Miller County District Court, both city and county divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas will grant amnesty beginning February 1st through April 28th, 2023.
Did You Know This Movie Has a Huge Connection to Texarkana?
It's always fun to see TV shows or movies where Texarkana is mentioned. But there is a movie that I had no idea was based on a family in Texarkana. The movie is actually based on a book about one of Texarkana's founding families. The Author of the Book. The...
Texarkana Police Looking for 3 Men in ATM Attempted Thefts & Stolen Truck
Texarkana Texas and Texarkana Arkansas police are investigating the latest attempted ATM theft that took place at the Roadrunner convenience store on Richmond Road early Sunday morning around 4 AM. The truck used is also being investigated as one that was stolen from Texarkana Arkarkans School District. According to TTPD...
Texarkana’s Bridal Fair is Days Away, Here’s a Peek Inside the VIB Gift Bag
Planning a wedding can be daunting. There are so many things to think about. That is why you don't want to miss the 2023 Bridal Fair. It's just days away. Grab your bridesmaids, your mom and your mother-in-law-to-be. You'll have fun and you'll get some important planning and services for your wedding all taken care of.
Texarkana Police Arrest Woman in Car Theft, Still Looking For Man Involved
Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a woman for breaking into cars and are still looking for the man that was with her. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on their Facebook page that early Thursday morning January 19 at around 2:30 AM they received a 911 call about a man and woman that were at an apartment complex located on Summerhill. The caller said the couple was breaking into cars in the parking lot of the complex.
74 Arrested Last Week? Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For Jan 9-15
Week #2 of 2023 and Bowie County had more than its share of bad behavior last week. Let's start with 74 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 23 of those while 51 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
