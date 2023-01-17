Don’t expect to see any sit-down with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and executive producer Andy Cohen airing on Bravo anytime soon. The reality personality, who will soon begin a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme, said on Instagram that she declined an interview with Cohen because of “contractual provisions.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO