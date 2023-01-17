Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Reveals She Turned Down Pre-Prison Interview With Andy Cohen
Don’t expect to see any sit-down with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and executive producer Andy Cohen airing on Bravo anytime soon. The reality personality, who will soon begin a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme, said on Instagram that she declined an interview with Cohen because of “contractual provisions.”
