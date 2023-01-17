ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis to deliver State of the State address

By Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

Legislators will convene at 11 a.m. today at the state Capitol in Denver for the first State of the State address of Gov. Jared Polis' second term in office.

The governor has already delivered one speech so far this year, kicking off his second term by pledging to "lead the Colorado way" amid growing concerns around affordable housing, public safety, rising cost of living and a state budget with little room for additional spending in the upcoming fiscal year.

Polis is set to address Colorado's General Assembly, which gaveled itself into its 120-day session last week to swear in new members. The House alone boasts 32 new members.

This brand new legislature will need to resolve — or at least try — some of the biggest problems facing Colorado. And by and large, it will be woman leading to charge to tackle those problems.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

'Fair scheduling' bill pits Colorado's progressive legislators against business interests

In industries such as restaurant, retail and construction, it’s known as “show-up time:” An employee shows up to work as scheduled, but is sent home because there isn’t enough work that day. The employee only gets paid for actual time worked, and if sent home, that can be a day’s pay lost. A measure expected to be introduced imminently in the state House, backed by some of the General Assembly's...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

United Airlines challenges Colorado's 2020 sick leave mandate

United Airlines, Inc. has filed suit in federal court seeking a declaration that a 2020 state law mandating paid sick leave does not apply to its employees in Colorado. The lawsuit, filed on Jan. 13, claims the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 prohibits states from enacting regulations related to the "service of an air carrier." Therefore, the law, as well as other federal provisions, allegedly preempts the requirements of the Colorado Healthy Families and Workplaces Act. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: The 'Super Bowl of stock shows' earns its nickname

It’s official: Agriculture is alive and well in Colorado and continues to define this great state that anchors the Rocky Mountain West. Today ends the 2023 National Western Stock Show, which began Jan. 7, and the event has never been larger or more successful. The first nine days of the show attracted 402,814 fans, which exceeds the populations of more than half of the country’s largest cities.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A tale of two Venezuelan families seeking refuge in Denver and a shot at the American dream

Even as thick mud glopped around his thighs, with one child slipping down his back and the youngest thin and weak in his arms, José told himself there was only one choice: to keep moving. “We couldn’t give up,” said José, speaking through a Denver woman who agreed to house his family while he looks for a job and works to gain political asylum. “We could not return to Venezuela,”...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

FBI data does not support Polis' claim that Colorado is in 'middle of the pack' on crime

In his State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis claimed that Colorado falls in "the middle of the pack on crime rates." "Every person deserves a safe home and a safe community, and in three years I want Colorado to be closing in on our goal of becoming one of the top ten safest states," he said. "Right now, Colorado falls in the middle of the pack on crime rates, but that’s not good enough."
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Britta Fisher named CEO of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless

Britta Fisher will step down as Denver's chief housing officer and become the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, according to a news release. Her last day with Mayor Michael Hancock's administration is Feb. 1. Fisher joined the City and County of Denver in 2018, and was selected as the first executive director of the newly created Department of Housing Stability in October of 2019. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's snow woes prompt several mayoral candidates to offer solutions

Denver's fleet of large and smaller 4x4 truck plows took to the streets to dig the city out of its snow-covered streets, cars and buildings. The city had decided to deploy its snow plows to side streets following the clamor by a frustrated public after the previous two storms left many residents high and dry, or rather ice bound and wet. Many roads had remained packed with ice. We asked...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

National Western Stock Show junior livestock auction sets records

A record bid of $200,000 for a Grand Champion steer led off the highlights for Friday night's National Western Stock Show Junior Livestock Auction. That the exhibitor — 18-year-old Justin Pfannebecker — is from LaSalle, Colorado, made it all the sweeter. Pfannebecker is the first teen from Colorado to win the title of the Grand Champion steer in more than a quarter-century.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case

DENVER (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from the role they are accused of playing in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative called ketamine. They were indicted by a state grand jury on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges in 2021. Two years earlier, Elijah McClain died after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver suburb of Aurora. A 911...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy