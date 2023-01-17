WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis to deliver State of the State address

Legislators will convene at 11 a.m. today at the state Capitol in Denver for the first State of the State address of Gov. Jared Polis' second term in office.

The governor has already delivered one speech so far this year, kicking off his second term by pledging to "lead the Colorado way" amid growing concerns around affordable housing, public safety, rising cost of living and a state budget with little room for additional spending in the upcoming fiscal year.

Polis is set to address Colorado's General Assembly, which gaveled itself into its 120-day session last week to swear in new members. The House alone boasts 32 new members.

This brand new legislature will need to resolve — or at least try — some of the biggest problems facing Colorado. And by and large, it will be woman leading to charge to tackle those problems.