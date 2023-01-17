Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Doering says Florida coaches 'happy' with departures via transfer portal
After the first season of the Billy Napier era, there was a notable number of Florida players who opted to hit the NCAA transfer portal and look to play elsewhere. UF coaches were glad to see most of those players go, according to one former Gator great. Chris Doering, a...
floridagators.com
Gators Fall to Lady Volunteers in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Florida women's basketball dropped a tough battle on the road on Thursday evening, falling to Tennessee 74-56 in Thompson-Boling Arena. The Gators (12-7, 1-5 SEC) were led offensively by KK Deans with 13 points to go along with four rebounds, while Alberte Rimdal added 10 points of her own and Ra Shaya Kyle secured a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. As a team, Florida shot 20-of-61 (32.8%) from the floor and 3-of-13 (23.1%) from deep. The Lady Volunteers (15-6, 7-0 SEC) ended their evening 29-of-75 (38.7%) and were held to just 4-of-21 (19%) from three-point range.
floridagators.com
Another Game of Catch-up, Another Close Loss
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two. That's how many shots Florida made during the first half of its game Wednesday night at Texas A&M. Repeat: Two. Specifically, the Gators went 2-for-26 from the floor (that would be 7.7 percent) to take their habit of starting Southeastern Conference games at a crawl to an altogether different level.
Finebaum Show Discusses 'Utterly Bizarre' Florida-Jaden Rashada Saga
Paul Finebaum and Andrea Adelson didn't hold back while critiquing the NIL situation preventing quarterback Jaden Rashada from joining the Florida Gators.
Billy Napier: Incoming Trio of Gators Safeties Are 'Very Versatile Group'
Gators head coach Billy Napier raves about the incoming group of safeties that will see expedited paths to the field amid immense turnovers at the position.
floridagators.com
Florida Men’s Tennis to Participate in 2023 College MatchDay at the USTA National Campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators men's tennis program is one of four schools heading to Lake Nona to participate in the 2023 College MatchDay at the USTA National Campus. On Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m., Florida will compete against in-state rival, Florida State, and this year's event will...
floridagators.com
Carter's Corner: Remembering Keith Tennant, a Longtime UF Professor Who Launched School's Wrestling Program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Keith Tennant accomplished much in his 80 years. Tennant was an author and respected authority on sports psychology. He retired from the University of Florida in 1997 with emeritus status following a 30-year career in the College of Health and Human Performance. Not ready to call it quits, he spent five years at West Georgia, followed by 10 years at the University of Kansas, where he was chair of KU's Department of Health, Sport and Exercise Science from 2002 to 2005.
floridagators.com
Gators-Lady Vols Set for Rematch on Thursday
RV Tennessee (14-6, 6-0 SEC) vs. Florida (12-6, 1-4 SEC) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Florida women's basketball is set to meet Tennessee for the second time this season, traveling to Knoxville, Tenn., for a Thursday evening matchup on SEC Network+. Thursday's game will tip at 6:30 p.m. ET with Michael...
floridagators.com
Gators' Next Goal: Show Up on Time
Florida has managed to put together a three-game winning streak in SEC play, despite slow straights in all five league games, and would like to see some better results from the jump, straing with Wednesday night's road game against conference-unbeaten Texas A&M. COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Florida Gators went...
floridagators.com
FINAL: Texas A&M 54, Florida 52
A quick breakdown of Wednesday night's road rematch against the Aggies. WHAT HAPPENED: Texas A&M forward Julius Marble scored a game-high 19 points and the visiting Florida Gators could not overcome an historically bad first half of shooting, as the Aggies closed out a 54-52 victory in their Southeastern Conference game Wednesday night at Reed Arena. UF had a chance with 2.5 seconds to go, but fifth-year guard Myreon Jones' attempt to get off a hard-contested 3-pointer had no chance, falling a good 10 feet short of the goal, ending the Gators' chances at a furious comeback as well as their three-game winning. Florida need only look in the mirror as to the difficult predicament the Gators put themselves in, thanks to making just two first-half field goals, an absolutely mind-numbing number but also along the lines of the way they've started every SEC game this season; as in playing from behind in every first half. Still, Florida cut an 11-point lead to make it a one- or two-possession game over the final eight minutes. Guard Wade Taylor IV, a Gator killer the last two years, hit two free throws with 1:01 to go after UF forced an A&M miss, but the Aggies secured the offensive rebound, Taylor was fouled and converted both. At the Florida end, the Gators missed a pair of 3s, but not the third, as freshman guard Riley Kugel swished a third-chance possession with 29.6 seconds to go to draw UF within a point for the first time since the game's first five minutes. Out of a timeout, the Gators went to full-court pressure, but fouled an attacking Taylor with 23.3 seconds to go. Again, he sank both, but this time only for a three-point lead. A missed driving layup by Lofton and block of a Castleton putback attempt turned into a run-out layup and slam dunk by Tyrece Radford for the five-point lead (and the building going nuts), but Jones nailed an open-floor 3-ball with 4 seconds left to make it a two-point game again. This time, the Aggies failed to handle the Gators' pressure, with the ball going out of bounds in front of the UF sidelines, setting up Jones' last-ditch attempt. Florida was led by fifth-year forward Colin Castleton's 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks. Jones had 10 points. The game could not have started worse for the Gators, at least offensively. Jones threw in a 3-pointer for UF's first bucket at the 16:54 mark, then went the next 12 minutes, 41 seconds without a field goal. When point guard Kyle Lofton put in a teammate's miss, the Gators were 2-for-22 from the floor, but only trailed by six because of their defense. When intermission arrived, the Aggies led 23-12 and the Gators had gone 2-for-26 from the floor (7.7 percent) and missed 10 of their 11 3-point attempts. The second half was a different story. UF hit five of its first nine while A&M was missing nine of its 11. When Castleton converted an old-fashion 3-point play with 8:35 left the Aggies' lead was just two, 37-35, but a minute later the home team scored five straight. Yet, a minute later after that, the Aggies' lead again was two and it bounced back and forth between two and four until the first free-throw sequence for Taylor. The Gators managed to work their field-goal percentage back to 26.2 for the game at 16 of 61, including 6-for-26 from the arc. Texas A&M shot 35.5 percent and went just three of 16 from deep. Aggies forward Dexter Dennis had 11 points and 16 rebounds, while Taylor finished with eight points (just 2 of 15 from the floor and 0-for-5 from distance), four rebounds and five assists. The win was A&M's seventh straight and kept them as one of two unbeaten teams (along with No. 4 Alabama) in league play.
Gator Country
Ionata calls his Florida Gators’ offer a “huge honor”
The month of January is a key month for the Florida Gators coaching staff as they turn their attention to the 2024 class including hosting prospects on campus for junior days. 2024 offensive lineman Joseph Ionata (6-4, 280, Clearwater, FL. Calvary Christian) was on campus last weekend and was able to see everything Florida has to offer for the first time.
floridagators.com
Gator Tales 339: Kowacie Reeves at Mic, Football, Gymnastics and PAT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If there's one universal truth about the current state of college athletics, it's that the landscape has shifted so drastically in the world of NIL and the transfer portal that it's a brave new world for everyone, and those claiming to have all the answers aren't fooling anyone.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
WCJB
Colleagues react to sudden death of former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Craig Lowe, was found dead in his home Saturday morning. The cause of his death is not yet known. He was the first District 4 Commissioner on the Gainesville City Commission from 2003-10, before stepping up and becoming Mayor from 2010-13. “A caring,...
WESH
New Buc-ee's location may be opening soon in this Central Florida county
OCALA, Fla. — An exciting prospect in Marion County: Leaders are expected to soon discuss a zoning request to put in a Buc-ee's gas station in Ocala. The request is for a more than 30-acre site just east of I-75, not far from Highway 326. It would include an...
WCJB
The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites. One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”
Independent Florida Alligator
Falafel King owner Ghassan Chehab dies at 74
Soraya Sus and her two daughters have been customers at Falafel King since 2009. Treating them as more than just customers, the restaurant’s owner and founder, Ghassan Chehab, would always personally greet them and give the girls free desserts. He interacted with them beyond the food transaction, providing a...
Two people fatally shot in Gainesville, killer is still on the loose
The manhunt continues for the killer who left two people to die in Gainesville. The victims a 16 year old boy and a man named Antonio Delgado were found shot at a home in northwest Gainesville
WCJB
Live Oak woman dead after crashing SUV into truck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 72-year-old Live Oak woman died after a crash in Suwannee County last Thursday. They say she was traveling north on 129th Road before she stopped at the intersection of CR 252 at about 6 p.m. Troopers say when she tried...
WCJB
‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers arrested 36-year-old Andrew Myers after he was accused of raping a woman in his van 200 feet away from where he met her. According to the report, early Tuesday morning, Myers offered the woman a drink at Lillian’s on SE 1st St. before taking her to his van.
Comments / 0