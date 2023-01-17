A quick breakdown of Wednesday night's road rematch against the Aggies. WHAT HAPPENED: Texas A&M forward Julius Marble scored a game-high 19 points and the visiting Florida Gators could not overcome an historically bad first half of shooting, as the Aggies closed out a 54-52 victory in their Southeastern Conference game Wednesday night at Reed Arena. UF had a chance with 2.5 seconds to go, but fifth-year guard Myreon Jones' attempt to get off a hard-contested 3-pointer had no chance, falling a good 10 feet short of the goal, ending the Gators' chances at a furious comeback as well as their three-game winning. Florida need only look in the mirror as to the difficult predicament the Gators put themselves in, thanks to making just two first-half field goals, an absolutely mind-numbing number but also along the lines of the way they've started every SEC game this season; as in playing from behind in every first half. Still, Florida cut an 11-point lead to make it a one- or two-possession game over the final eight minutes. Guard Wade Taylor IV, a Gator killer the last two years, hit two free throws with 1:01 to go after UF forced an A&M miss, but the Aggies secured the offensive rebound, Taylor was fouled and converted both. At the Florida end, the Gators missed a pair of 3s, but not the third, as freshman guard Riley Kugel swished a third-chance possession with 29.6 seconds to go to draw UF within a point for the first time since the game's first five minutes. Out of a timeout, the Gators went to full-court pressure, but fouled an attacking Taylor with 23.3 seconds to go. Again, he sank both, but this time only for a three-point lead. A missed driving layup by Lofton and block of a Castleton putback attempt turned into a run-out layup and slam dunk by Tyrece Radford for the five-point lead (and the building going nuts), but Jones nailed an open-floor 3-ball with 4 seconds left to make it a two-point game again. This time, the Aggies failed to handle the Gators' pressure, with the ball going out of bounds in front of the UF sidelines, setting up Jones' last-ditch attempt. Florida was led by fifth-year forward Colin Castleton's 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks. Jones had 10 points. The game could not have started worse for the Gators, at least offensively. Jones threw in a 3-pointer for UF's first bucket at the 16:54 mark, then went the next 12 minutes, 41 seconds without a field goal. When point guard Kyle Lofton put in a teammate's miss, the Gators were 2-for-22 from the floor, but only trailed by six because of their defense. When intermission arrived, the Aggies led 23-12 and the Gators had gone 2-for-26 from the floor (7.7 percent) and missed 10 of their 11 3-point attempts. The second half was a different story. UF hit five of its first nine while A&M was missing nine of its 11. When Castleton converted an old-fashion 3-point play with 8:35 left the Aggies' lead was just two, 37-35, but a minute later the home team scored five straight. Yet, a minute later after that, the Aggies' lead again was two and it bounced back and forth between two and four until the first free-throw sequence for Taylor. The Gators managed to work their field-goal percentage back to 26.2 for the game at 16 of 61, including 6-for-26 from the arc. Texas A&M shot 35.5 percent and went just three of 16 from deep. Aggies forward Dexter Dennis had 11 points and 16 rebounds, while Taylor finished with eight points (just 2 of 15 from the floor and 0-for-5 from distance), four rebounds and five assists. The win was A&M's seventh straight and kept them as one of two unbeaten teams (along with No. 4 Alabama) in league play.

