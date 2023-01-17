Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Ranking of Kings and Spy x Family Dominate Crunchyroll's 2023 Anime Awards Nominees
We left 2022 behind in the dust weeks ago, but there’s still awards to be given for the previous year’s top movies and TV shows. It’s the same for anime too, as Crunchyroll finally unveiled the list of nominees for its annual Anime Awards ceremony. Of the...
Gizmodo
Invincible Gets a Talking to for Taking So Long to Come Back
It’s been a while since the sheer brutality of Prime Video’s Invincible dropped on the streamer. Season one’s hyper-violent superhero family drama showed us the destruction of a one-man alien invasion posing as a hero and a good father. Really, I still shudder thinking about impactful season finale.
Gizmodo
Cobra Kai Will Return For a Sixth and Final Season
Cobra Kai never dies, but it is coming to an end. Netflix just announced that the hit Karate Kid spinoff show has been renewed for a sixth season, which will also be its last. But show creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald simultaneously released a letter letting fans know: this is exactly how they wanted to do it.
Comments / 0