Read full article on original website
Related
Newport News School Board issues statement after public comments at meeting
The Newport News School Board said its members are "reflecting on each speaker’s comments" following this week's meeting.
Newport News teachers say they're fed up with student behavior, lack of support
Anger and frustration are common feelings among Newport News teachers as they express safety concerns following the Richneck Elementary School shooting.
Richneck to start transitioning back to building as teacher shot by student released from hospital
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools will soon begin the process of transitioning Richneck Elementary students back to the building after a 6-year-old student shot his teacher earlier this month. Karen Lynch, an administrator on special assignment, outlined Richneck's plan, along with some services available for students...
Alternatives to metal detectors? Educators ask Virginia legislators to fund them
While there's no timeline for when students will return to the classroom, the next time they do, they'll have to walk through a set of metal detectors which are slated to be installed on January 19.
Newport News superintendent outlines safety measures following Richneck shooting
More answers are coming for families at Richneck Elementary School Tuesday.
Teacher shot by student released from hospital; school to remain closed
Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner has been released from Riverside Regional Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson has confirmed.
Parent of one of Abby Zwerner's students: 'She is honestly an earth angel'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As a community in Newport News looks to heal, parents, teachers and students are demanding change from division leaders. Tuesday marked 11 days since a shooting inside Richneck Elementary School. A 6-year-old boy intentionally shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, in the middle of class, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said.
Old Donation School principal to return after simple assault charges dismissed
Old Donation School Principal Joel Guldenschuh was found not guilty of simple assault in Virginia Beach General District Court on Tuesday.
Virginia school shooting by 6-year-old raises complex cultural questions
“It is almost impossible to wrap our minds around the fact that a 6-year-old first-grader brought a loaded handgun to school and shot a teacher,” Mayor Phillip Jones said that day, Jan. 6.
Boy assaulted 2 staff members on day he shot Richneck Elem. teacher: Police
The playground and the parking lot of Richneck Elementary School remain closed this week as police investigate after a six-year-old student shot his teacher in a classroom earlier this month.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seeking Applicants For Neighborhood Leadership Institute
NEWPORT NEWS—The Neighborhood Leadership Institute is currently open for those who want to become influential leaders, advocates, and agents of change in the neighborhood and the broader community. This mission is accomplished through educational and experiential sessions that expose participants to new information, encourage self-discovery, enhance personal strengths, encourage civic engagement, and prepare for service on local boards and commissions.
peninsulachronicle.com
Riverside Health System Welcomes New CEO
NEWPORT NEWS—Riverside Health System recently announced that Dr. Michael J. Dacey has officially assumed the role of CEO, succeeding Bill Downey, who will transition into the role of executive vice chairman and special advisor for Riverside until his retirement in 2024. Since joining Riverside in 2018, Dacey has served...
'This was meant to be:' VB grandmother helps homeless teen find the right path
StandUp for Kids has been around since 1990 and is a national non-profit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of youth homelessness.
Days after a child shot this Virginia teacher, shock has turned to rage
During a three-hour school board meeting, Newport News teachers and parents said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment.
Researchers warn of 'knee-jerk' reactions in response to Richneck Elem. shooting
Newport News Police say a six-year-old allegedly shot Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher, during the school day on January 6.
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market
NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
Family of 6-year-old who shot his teacher issues statement
For the first time, the family of a 6-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News has issued a statement.
Comments / 0