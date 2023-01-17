ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Seeking Applicants For Neighborhood Leadership Institute

NEWPORT NEWS—The Neighborhood Leadership Institute is currently open for those who want to become influential leaders, advocates, and agents of change in the neighborhood and the broader community. This mission is accomplished through educational and experiential sessions that expose participants to new information, encourage self-discovery, enhance personal strengths, encourage civic engagement, and prepare for service on local boards and commissions.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Riverside Health System Welcomes New CEO

NEWPORT NEWS—Riverside Health System recently announced that Dr. Michael J. Dacey has officially assumed the role of CEO, succeeding Bill Downey, who will transition into the role of executive vice chairman and special advisor for Riverside until his retirement in 2024. Since joining Riverside in 2018, Dacey has served...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate

Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market

NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

