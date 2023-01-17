ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

gulfport-ms.gov

Gulfport Municipal Courts Announce 2023 Amnesty Program

January 20, 2023 — The City of Gulfport Municipal Courts Department announces the start of their 2023 Amnesty Program today. The program will last for 3 months, starting January 20, 2023, and concluding on April 20, 2023. Balances paid in full with cash or credit card, all unpaid late...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport PD investigating shooting on East Pass Road

The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road. Please avoid the area. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
wxxv25.com

17-year-old charged in Friday night shooting

Gulfport Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in a connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $250,000. Gulfport Police responded to Rouses grocery store about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing

Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
MOBILE, AL
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Suspect Arrested for Larceny

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested county resident Michael Craig Cuevas on one felony count of Grand Larceny. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Harrison County School Administrators for Lizana Elementary School in Saucier, Miss. reported that some unknown person had stolen two air conditioner units from the school property.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: ‘Famous twins’ arrested again for assault and disorderly conduct; bond revoked

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Allie and Consuela Jones, known on social media as the Famous Twins have been arrested again for assault on Monday, according to officers. MPD said at approximately 5:07 p.m., an officer was working an extra job at 2570 Government Boulevard, Neighborhood Walmart, when he recognized Consuela Jones, who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
MOBILE, AL

