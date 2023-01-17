Read full article on original website
WLOX
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance. Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was...
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
gulfport-ms.gov
Gulfport Municipal Courts Announce 2023 Amnesty Program
January 20, 2023 — The City of Gulfport Municipal Courts Department announces the start of their 2023 Amnesty Program today. The program will last for 3 months, starting January 20, 2023, and concluding on April 20, 2023. Balances paid in full with cash or credit card, all unpaid late...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might have to find another way to get around starting Thursday. Beginning Jan. 19, Highway 90 between 15th Street and Highway 49 in Gulfport will be closed to traffic in both directions. However, according to MDOT, the closings will only happen from 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.
WLOX
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD investigating shooting on East Pass Road
The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of East Pass Road. Please avoid the area. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
wxxv25.com
17-year-old charged in Friday night shooting
Gulfport Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in a connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $250,000. Gulfport Police responded to Rouses grocery store about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing
Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Suspect Arrested for Larceny
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested county resident Michael Craig Cuevas on one felony count of Grand Larceny. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Harrison County School Administrators for Lizana Elementary School in Saucier, Miss. reported that some unknown person had stolen two air conditioner units from the school property.
Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars
Mississippi officials are warning residents to be aware of a gift card scheme that is stealing thousands of dollars that likely will never be recovered. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office reports that local resident became a victim of such a scheme. On Jan. 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office...
WLOX
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: ‘Famous twins’ arrested again for assault and disorderly conduct; bond revoked
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Allie and Consuela Jones, known on social media as the Famous Twins have been arrested again for assault on Monday, according to officers. MPD said at approximately 5:07 p.m., an officer was working an extra job at 2570 Government Boulevard, Neighborhood Walmart, when he recognized Consuela Jones, who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants.
Jarrod Taylor: Man kills 3 people while attempting to rob Mobile car dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the day of the annual Christmas party for the employees at Steve Dyas Motors. Workers stayed at the office a few minutes late waiting on a man who was supposed to come to pay for a car. Those workers never made it to the Christmas party that night. This […]
Mississippi man sentenced for attempting to kidnap ex-wife, stand-off with deputies
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Vancleave man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after trying to kidnap his ex-wife and initiating a standoff with deputies in Sept. 2020. Darrell Morris, 43, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 20 after being convicted of aggravated stalking, possession of weapon by convicted felon, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence 4th […]
Mobile police vehicle hit while responding to crash: Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue
UPDATE 12:50 PM: A spokesman for ALEA sent us this update: We received the call around 1:17 am and have the time of the crash as 12:57 am. The crash is still under investigation. As of right now, we know MPD was in the area investigating another crash when an officer in his parked patrol […]
Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
