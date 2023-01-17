Ole Henriksen Taps Anine Bing

Celebrating 40 years, beauty brand Ole Henriksen has tapped Anine Bing for a long-term partnership. The designer, who began her career as a content creator, just turned 40 herself.

“There’s a synergy there for sure,” said Bing. She and Henriksen, both Danish, recently met in Los Angeles and visited her Melrose flagship.

“He’s everything that you can imagine, just a bag of sunshine,” she said of Henriksen.

The two discussed their collaboration and shared lifestyle philosophy, rooted in Scandinavian culture and “simplicity” — in beauty and fashion.

“Less is more,” explained Bing. “We kept coming back to that. And that’s the way [it is] in my own closet, I keep on cleaning out. Same for skin care. You don’t need a million products. You just need a few products that really work.”

Her Ole Henriksen go-tos are the Truth Juice Daily Cleanser, Lemonade Smoothing Scrub and Banana Bright+ Eye Crème. “It’s hard to pick just a few.”

Bing will be working with Ole Henriksen — assisting with content creation (showcasing both beauty and her personal style) — as the brand revamps itself, its spas and returns to its roots.

“I really believe that our secret to longevity as a brand in this incredibly saturated, fierce marketplace is our commitment to evolving with our consumer and the way that we connect with them,” said Sarah Koch, senior vice president at Ole Henriksen.

“For a brand to succeed, it’s so critical that they identify and lean into what makes them special, what sets them apart,” continued Koch. “And for us, in addition to our obviously incredibly efficacious formulas, it’s our Scandinavian heritage. It’s authentically at the core of everything we do, from the lifestyle we promote, to the formulas we create — all packed with Scandinavian antioxidant ingredients. And so we really have been challenging ourselves. How do we bring that story to life in a fresh way?”

Bing is “relevant” to their target consumer, she added.

Along with Bing, the brand aims to bring diverse Scandinavian voices to its consumers, visible through their social channels. (Past collaborators have included Kim Cattrall and Chelsea Handler.)

What’s the secret to successful content?

“It’s important to stay true to yourself,” said Bing, whose personal Instagram has more than 1.1 million followers. “You know, everything keeps changing, [with] new trends on TikTok, so much happening. Of course, you want to follow along and follow what’s happening in the world, but it’s also really important to just stay true to yourself.”

Launched in the ’80s, Ole Henriksen was acquired in 2011 by Kendo Brands, the beauty brand incubator owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.