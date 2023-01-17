Ohio State football moves up in latest AP Poll all-time rankings
By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
5 days ago
The AP Poll has been ranking college football teams for a long time — since 1935 to be exact. During that time, debate has been plentiful and controversy arising from human bias has been hard to eliminate. That alone is most likely what drives our fandom … the, shall I say, discussion of who is in fact the better team.
College Football News decided to start giving us the AP’s all-time football programs with a somewhat scientific approach. Taking into account final rankings with a simple scoring system. The AP national champion in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team gets 24 points, and so on down the line.
It’s the middle of January. It’s almost eight months until the start of the next USC football season. We have to have a sense of humor about life, the universe, and football, or else we will go crazy. We have to remember in the middle of our busy...
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
It’s a pretty easy sell for Ohio State and Ryan Day when recruiting a quarterback. Just look at the recent history. When Day took over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Urban Meyer, he inherited Joe Thomas Barrett, who would only go on to set multiple Big Ten records.
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
The last starting quarterback to win a national title for the Ohio State Buckeyes is returning to football. Cardale Jones, who started all four postseason games for the Buckeyes during their 2014 championship run, is returning to the gridiron as part of the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League. “Cardale is a winner,” said Read more...
The post Legendary Ohio State QB returns to football appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jalen Hurts has proven to be more than just a system quarterback, and as the Eagles star continues his near-perfect first half of action against the Giants, he got the attention of the NBA’s biggest star. After helping Philadelphia jump out to a 14-0 lead over the Giants in...
After I questioned the Ohio State Football staff for not offering top 2025 in-state prospect Dorian Brew earlier this week, it pulled the trigger on Saturday. The in-state wide receiver was reportedly on a visit to Columbus when he went to Twitter to announce he had been offered. This wasn’t Brew’s first time visiting campus, but it is going to be one he remembers.
Ohio State basketball star Zed Key suffered an apparent left knee injury in Saturday’s 93-77 win over Iowa. He limped off the court in the second half and trainers had to help him to the locker room. After the game, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann provided a relatively optimistic update on Key.
After battling through injuries in his two years at Notre Dame, tight end Cane Berrong entered the transfer portal this off-season. After getting offers from all over the country, Berrong has announced that he will continue his college football career at Coastal Carolina University. Coastal Carolina is coming off a...
The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one...
The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
You likely know by now that Aaron Butler, a four-star cornerback from Calabasas, California, spent nearly a year committed to the USC Trojans after pledging last January, but he reopened his recruitment earlier this month. Butler told On3 that USC had a successful season but he needed to take a step back and reevaluate his future.
The man, the myth, the legend, Cardale “12 Gauge” Jones is back in professional football. Jones signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League. Most Ohio State Buckeye fans remember Jones from his playing days during the 2014 national championship run and victory. After a successful...
LSU freshman quarterback Walker Howard is leaving Baton Rouge and transferring to SEC rival Ole Miss. Howard was a four-star recruit out of St. Thomas More (La.) and ranked as the No. 40 overall recruit in his class by the 247Sports composite. At LSU, Howard completed 2 of 4 passes...
The Ohio State Buckeyes could be without a key player for Saturday’s matchup against Iowa. Starting guard Sean McNeil is listed as a game-time decision after suffering a “dental emergency,” according to Patrick Murphy of 247Sports. The senior guard would be a big loss for a Buckeyes...
Since taking over at Nebraska, new head coach Matt Rhule has been busy in the transfer portal. Thursday, he may have added his most talented piece yet. Arik Gilbert, a former five-star recruit in the Class of 2020 who most recently played for Georgia, has committed to the Cornhuskers, according to ...
After finishing the 2022 season with a victory in the Rose Bowl, the expectations have been raised for Penn State in 2023. And the hype is already building in the way-too-early rankings as Penn State looks to follow up an 11-2 record with a push for a Big Ten championship in 2023.
And if things go well, Penn State could enter a much larger conversation as the season rolls along. The schedule is not short on potential hurdles that could knock things off course, and there are some really good games to look forward to as a result. From the revival...
For a majority of the 2023 recruiting cycle, Michigan State fans expected that Bo Edmundson was going to be the quarterback of the recruiting class. Edmundson committed to MSU in early February, and stayed committed until November, when the two sides decided the fit wasn’t right and parted ways.
A list of 21 former New Orleans Saints players are competing in this weekend’s playoff games, with many former members of the black and gold suiting up against each other on their new squads. Every team to reach the divisional round has at least one former Saints player on their roster, but none more than the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, who each have four of them. Here’s how each remaining playoff team stacks up:
The Bills were attempting to get some late points in the first half in their Divisional-round matchup against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that plan fell short. The Bills did not convert on third-and-long near midfield and had to punt, but to get there, it took a huge catch from Gabe Davis.
Michigan basketball was alternating between two wins and two losses for the bulk of the schedule, but that came to a crashing halt at Maryland on Thursday night. The Wolverines had a chance to get back on the right side of things when Minnesota came to town. The Wolverines won...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 23