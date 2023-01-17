ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football moves up in latest AP Poll all-time rankings

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The AP Poll has been ranking college football teams for a long time — since 1935 to be exact. During that time, debate has been plentiful and controversy arising from human bias has been hard to eliminate. That alone is most likely what drives our fandom … the, shall I say, discussion of who is in fact the better team.

College Football News decided to start giving us the AP’s all-time football programs with a somewhat scientific approach. Taking into account final rankings with a simple scoring system. The AP national champion in each season gets 25 points, the No. 2 team gets 24 points, and so on down the line.

Last year, Ohio State came in as the No. 3 team in history, but this year leapfrogged Oklahoma, which had a steady hold on No. 1 for several years. However, the Sooners’ down season dropped the program a couple of spots.

Let’s see how the rest of the top 25 ranked according to College Football News and Pete Fiutak’s system.

No. 25 - Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz coaches during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 344

No. 24 - Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) during a football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Total Points: 362

No. 23 - Wisconsin Badgers

Sept. 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin; Wisconsin Badgers logo on a flag prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 378

No. 22 - Washington Huskies

Dec. 31, 2016; Atlanta, Georgia; Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) reacts during the fourth quarter in the 2016 national semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Georgia Dome. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 394

No. 21 - Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies

No. 20 - Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red flexes during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on Aug. 30, 2014 in Auburn, Alabama. Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Total Points: 444

No. 19 - Michigan State Spartans

Oct. 1, 2022; College Park, Maryland; Michigan State Spartans mascot during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 472

No. 18 - Clemson Tigers

Oct. 15, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reacts during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 497

No. 17 - UCLA Bruins

Nov. 15, 2020; Pasadena, California; UCLA Bruins quarterback Parker McQuarrie (9) leads players to the locker room after warming up for a game against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 498

No. 16 - Miami Hurricanes

Nov. 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida; Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis performs on the field between plays in the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 534

No. 15 - Florida Gators

Sept. 5, 2008; Gainesville; Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow (15) celebrates with teammates after he scored a touchdown during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 551

No. 14 - Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Total Points: 584

No. 13 - Florida State Seminoles

Sept. 28, 2019; Tallahassee; Florida State Seminoles symbols Osceola and Renegade during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak Campbell Stadium. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 585

No. 12 - Georgia Bulldogs

Nov. 26, 2022; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA in his house on the sidelines during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 682

No. 11 - LSU Tigers

Oct. 6, 2018; Gainesville, Florida; A detail view of LSU Tigers football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 688

No. 10 - Tennessee Volunteers

Oct. 22, 2022; Knoxville; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 706

No. 9 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct. 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 721

No. 7 (tie) - Texas Longhorns

Nov. 10, 2018; Lubbock, Texas; A Texas Longhorns helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 798

No. 7 (tie) - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tom Osborne talks to quarterback Tommie Fraizer during the 1994 season at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 798

No. 6 - USC Trojans

Nov. 7, 2009; Tempe, Arizona; Southern California Trojans coach Pete Carroll reacts after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. USC defeated Arizona State 14-9. Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 851

No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Quarterback Ron Powlus #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is consoled by head coach Lou Holtz after throwing an interception in the final minutes of the fourth quarter during the Irish’s 29-16 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Total Points: 1,036

No. 4 - Michigan Wolverines

Nov. 18, 2017; Madison, Wisconsin; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points: 1,039

No. 3 - Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma helmets are seen before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13.

Total Points: 1,136

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Head coach Jim Tressel of the Ohio State University Buckeyes claps during the game against the Purdue University Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium at Purdue University on Nov. 9, 2002 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Ohio State defeated Purdue 10-6. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Total Points: 1,141

No. 1 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Total Points: 1,150

War of Games
5d ago

Michigan is way too high! most on their wins came in through 1900-1935 they only have a share of a championship snice the beginning of the major bowl era!! they are overhyped a championship to them is beating Ohio State.. they should be between 15 and 25

