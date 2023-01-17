ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Athletic's Dane Brugler sends Vikings a CB in his 2023 NFL mock draft

By Tyler Forness
 5 days ago
Cornerback has been an incredibly popular selection for the Minnesota Vikings in mock drafts. In fact, of the 23 players that have been sent to them, six of them are cornerbacks and two others can play in the slot.

Whenever The Athletic’s Dane Brugler puts out a mock draft, it’s worth paying attention to and he usually has some really good nuggets in there. The latest one is who he sent to the Vikings in Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

“Between now and the draft, I’m sure we will hear plenty of quarterback talk surrounding the Vikings. But they also need help on defense, obviously, including in the secondary. A cover-and-clobber corner, Deonte Banks has rangy speed and ball skills. Several NFL teams have second-round grades on the Maryland corner, but others believe he can crack the first round.”

A relatively quiet name in NFL draft circles, people take notice when someone with the respect of Brugler comes out and says that they are worth a first-round pick.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Early Steelers big board

As the NFL season winds down, we turn out attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason including the 2023 NFL draft. Before the draft season gets into full swing, here is our early Steelers big board for the Steelers top draft needs. These top fives are based on the most realistic options that will be on the board for the Steelers so no Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter but we understand they are the best at edge rusher and defensive tackle respectively.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it

NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear

Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns LB doesn't think Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is an every-down player

The Cleveland Browns traded up for linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to select him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. And thus far, he has lived up to the billing of where he was selected. Now with Jim Schwartz taking over as defensive coordinator, there is reason to believe he has room for continued improvement. One former Browns’ linebacker, D’Qwell Jackson, thinks he should only be playing on passing downs though.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

