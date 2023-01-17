ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

friars.com

Swimming & Diving Teams Compete At Holy Cross

WORCESTER, MASS. – The Providence College men's and women's swimming & diving teams competed against Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. on Jan. 21. The men's team scored a 188-106 victory, while the women fell to the Crusaders, 178-119. Will Layden highlighted the afternoon on the men's side as he...
WORCESTER, MA
friars.com

Women's Hoops Drops 61-51 Decision To Georgetown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team fell to Georgetown, 61-51, on Jan. 21 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Hoyas improved to 10-9 overall (3-7 BIG EAST), while the Friars dropped to 12-9 on the season and 3-7 in conference play. 1ST QUARTER:. • Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No. 22/20 Men’s Basketball Defeats DePaul, 75-64

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The No. 22/20 Providence College men's basketball team defeated the DePaul Blue Demons, 75-64, on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 15-5 on the season and 7-2 in BIG EAST play. "We started well and finished great today,"...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No. 22/20 Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. DePaul

Friars To Play DePaul On January 21: Providence will play its first home game since January 7 when it hosts DePaul on Saturday, January 21 on FS1. Providence and DePaul have met 50 times in school history, with the first meeting coming on February 16, 1961 when the Friars earned an 81-77 victory in Providence. The Friars lead the all-time series, 37-13. PC has recorded a 20-4 record versus DePaul in Providence, a 15-8 mark on the road and a 2-1 record on neutral courts. The teams have met 30 times since DePaul joined the BIG EAST with the Friars recording a 22-8 mark. In the first game between the two teams this season, the Friars earned a 74-59 win at DePaul on January 1, 2023. In the last meeting between the two teams in Providence, the Friars earned a 76-73 win in overtime at the AMP on February 12, 2022.
PROVIDENCE, RI

