So, how much do you need to make to live in South Florida?
FORT LAUDERDALE - With rent skyrocketing and higher interest rates on homes, the truth is it's expensive to live in South Florida, but one homeowner says there are options. Two years ago the market was very different. Buyers could negotiate just about anything because sellers wanted their homes off their hands with the looming global pandemic.Now, things are way different. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, in Miami Dade County the median household is $57,815. In Broward County they're making a little more, coming in at $64,522. However, in order to be a homeowner in Miami, you need...
School board member talks Florida's block of AP African American studies course
The Department of Education in Florida says it is rejecting a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies to be offered to high schools in the state. In a letter addressed to the College Board, it states the course is, quote, "historically inaccurate and violates state law." Now, it's not clear exactly which law, but last year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed something called the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, or Stop WOKE, Act. In it, schools and corporations are prohibited from offering training or lessons to students or employees that include any of eight concepts, including that people are inherently racist or oppressive because of their race or sex, or that they should feel guilt or anguish because of past actions by people of their race or sex.
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
Hey, Miami: We should observe Jan. 23 as one of our 'scheme day' anniversaries
COMMENTARY Miami — and its exile leaders — too often rely on dubiously fast-track solutions to genuinely long-haul problems. Like the failed Venezuelan Guaidó gambit. There’s our founding in 1896, when we remember folks who were nuts enough to live here in wool Victorian underwear without air conditioning. Myself, I’m partial to Feb. 11, a visionary day two years ago when the Magic City declared itself the Bitcoin capital of America and… oh, wait, maybe we’re not observing that one anymore.
Showers, some thunder possible overnight in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm and windy day in the 80s. But Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms would develop in North Florida and move through Central Florida overnight. So rain on the rooftop and thunder will be possible as you sleep tonight. What’s left of the rain...
Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times At a city commission meeting last fall in Pinellas County’s Indian Rocks Beach, local resident Jerry Newton’s frustration was evident. The problem? Short-term vacation rentals in his community. “Yet another month has passed, Newton said. “In the meantime, there are more hotel rooms and more unfamiliar faces every day next door to our homes. It’s […] The post Problems with short-term vacation rentals in FL persist; will there ever be a statewide solution? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Red Tide is Back Along the Florida Coast – Here’s What You Need to Know
Hazardous conditions exist along the central Florida coast as the red tide has returned. We tell you what to expect and what precautions to take. Recently, a red tide bloom which arrived along the Southwest Florida shores last fall, has continued to drift up and down the Gulf Coast. Fortunately, conditions improved for many local beaches this week as a more concentrated area of the bloom moved deeper offshore, heading toward the mouth of Tampa Bay and hopefully, further out into the Gulf of Mexico.
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
‘Floridians get the first shot’: Jennifer Canady backs bill granting residents head start for park reservations
The proposal would give Florida residents a one-month lead to reserve park space over out-of-state campers. One of the many perks of living in the Sunshine State is its plethora of parks, from the Everglades and Big Cypress to Koreshan and Honeymoon Island. But as it stands today, Florida residents have no edge in reserving campgrounds over out-of-staters or third-party businesses that can scoop up spots within minutes of their availability.
DeSantis pushes to permanently ban Covid-19 mandates in Florida
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis called on state lawmakers to make permanent existing penalties for companies that require all employees get the Covid-19 vaccination, his latest move to curtail pandemic mitigation efforts.
Gator found with Polk County man accused of trafficking venomous snakes in Florida: FWC
"FWC investigators realized early into the investigation that the black market for venomous reptiles in Florida was robust, and subjects identified in the operation were dealing reptiles frequently and in high numbers, often to or from unpermitted individuals," the release said.
Florida Woman Rescued From Storm Drain For Third Time
Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
WATCH: 12-Year-Old Boy Catches Great White Shark Off Florida Coast
The boy's mother said they had to hold onto him so he wouldn't go overboard.
