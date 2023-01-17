ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

ccbiznews.com

TAMU-Corpus Christi nurse practitioner program No. 1

A leading resource for higher education program rankings has recognized the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi as the number one FNP program in the nation. Seattle-based Intelligent.com gave the TAMU-CC program a score of 98.68 out of a possible 100. The score is based on reputation, cost, course strength, graduation rate, flexibility, and faculty. The curriculum, conducted mostly online, requires 49 graduate credits for degree completion plus a two-day, on-campus event that includes lectures, hands-on skills learning, and simulation training.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCISD announces the closing of David Crockett Elementary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced that students who currently attend David Crockett Elementary will have a new home beginning in August. On Friday, staff and families connected to Crockett Elementary found out that when the new school years begins, they will be...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi ISD opening pre-k enrollment to 3-year-olds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two elementary schools in Corpus Christi Independent School District now have a pre-K program for 3-year-olds. Metro Elementary School of Design and Zavala Elementary School will now accept kids as young as 3. District officials said there are lots of benefits to starting a child's education at such an early age.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Postmaster Rights a Wrong

, , Federal code requires that the U.S. flag should be lowered at sunset, and if not, then it should be illuminated. Not long after the Aransas Pass Post Office rectified that issue by adding outdoor lighting to its flagpole at 634 S. Commercial St., The Index investigated whether the Ingleside Post Office at 2230 Hwy. 361 did the same. The first image (left) shows the flag in the daytime, then one evening the first week in January (center), it was cloaked in darkness. The fault was brought to the attention of Postmaster Max Landgraf who advised the newspaper an exterior light is focused on the flagpole; unaware the bulb had apparently burned out. Once he was informed, Landgraf immediately took steps to right the wrong (right).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
thebendmag.com

10 Best Restaurants for Takeout in Corpus Christi

Much to the dismay of our wallets, sometimes The Joy of Cooking eludes even the most devoted of home cooks. Whether it be the middle of the week grind or a lapse in culinary creativity, takeout can be the lifeblood of a busy schedule. Here are the local restaurants that strike the balance of convenience, comfort and quality in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
LoneStar 92

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Special Needs Child Found

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - On January 17, 2023, the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force (GCVOFTF), Corpus Christi Office, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded with the safe recovery of Critically Missing Child Edwin Buskirk II. On December 29th the USMS received a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

