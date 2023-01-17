Read full article on original website
Spay, neuter grant targets seven county area with overflow of dogs, cats
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marley and her owner Shelly Scott took advantage of the free spay and neuter program at the People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) vet clinic in town. A $125,000 grant from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation is paying to allow some residents in the surrounding area...
New Pet Supplies Plus store in Moore Plaza embraces community as neighbors
Local entrepreneurs Brian and Matt Barrett explain how customers are called 'neighbors' in order to build a closer relationship with the community.
West Oso ISD reassures residents that teachers' jobs are safe
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are many rumors coming out after Wednesday's West Oso Independent School District board meeting. There are talks about a voluntary early resignation incentive program offering teachers $1,000, along with rumors that the district will not be able to pay its teachers when May comes around.
TAMU-Corpus Christi nurse practitioner program No. 1
A leading resource for higher education program rankings has recognized the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi as the number one FNP program in the nation. Seattle-based Intelligent.com gave the TAMU-CC program a score of 98.68 out of a possible 100. The score is based on reputation, cost, course strength, graduation rate, flexibility, and faculty. The curriculum, conducted mostly online, requires 49 graduate credits for degree completion plus a two-day, on-campus event that includes lectures, hands-on skills learning, and simulation training.
CCISD announces the closing of David Crockett Elementary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced that students who currently attend David Crockett Elementary will have a new home beginning in August. On Friday, staff and families connected to Crockett Elementary found out that when the new school years begins, they will be...
New virtual food bank for pet rescues in Texas now accepting donations
Puppy Food Bank is a non-profit organization dedicated to giving food supplies to "no-kill" pet organizations. They serve rescues across Texas, including Corpus Christi.
Corpus Christi ISD opening pre-k enrollment to 3-year-olds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two elementary schools in Corpus Christi Independent School District now have a pre-K program for 3-year-olds. Metro Elementary School of Design and Zavala Elementary School will now accept kids as young as 3. District officials said there are lots of benefits to starting a child's education at such an early age.
Nueces County has a new junior livestock show queen!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show has a new queen! Gisele Delgado is a member of London ISD FFA. "I am so happy to be crowned queen, I am very thankful for the accomplishment and I am so lucky to be amongst such great girls while doing it," Delgado said.
Pet Of The Week: Persephone
Stop by and visit Persephone and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Animal Services at 2626 Holly Rd.
Executive director, architect hired to oversee Downtown Ritz Theatre's restoration
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Behind every nook and cranny, there is a new detail that helps share the rich history behind the 94-year-old Ritz Theatre. CC-PATCH, a non-profit, has worked to raise money for the last decade to help bring the venue back to life, and now the organization has its first-ever executive director.
Ingleside Postmaster Rights a Wrong
, , Federal code requires that the U.S. flag should be lowered at sunset, and if not, then it should be illuminated. Not long after the Aransas Pass Post Office rectified that issue by adding outdoor lighting to its flagpole at 634 S. Commercial St., The Index investigated whether the Ingleside Post Office at 2230 Hwy. 361 did the same. The first image (left) shows the flag in the daytime, then one evening the first week in January (center), it was cloaked in darkness. The fault was brought to the attention of Postmaster Max Landgraf who advised the newspaper an exterior light is focused on the flagpole; unaware the bulb had apparently burned out. Once he was informed, Landgraf immediately took steps to right the wrong (right).
Flour Bluff ISD student had 'lookalike firearm' near campus Thursday, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Junior High and the Hornet Learning Academy temporarily went into "hold" status this morning after several students reported that another student had a gun near campus. A student used an anonymous online reporting system to let administrators know that they saw another student...
10 Best Restaurants for Takeout in Corpus Christi
Much to the dismay of our wallets, sometimes The Joy of Cooking eludes even the most devoted of home cooks. Whether it be the middle of the week grind or a lapse in culinary creativity, takeout can be the lifeblood of a busy schedule. Here are the local restaurants that strike the balance of convenience, comfort and quality in Corpus Christi.
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
Corpus Christi attorney to file wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of family of Earl Moore Jr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-based attorney Bob Hilliard, with Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, along with well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr. Officials said Moore, 35, died due to the way he was treated by paramedics during a medical emergency in Springfield, Illinois.
Pipe bust at McArdle, Staples intersection caused by decades-old damage to protective coating
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, Jan. 8, the city initiated an emergency closure of the McArdle Rd. and Staples St. intersection after a major waterline break caused road damage. The city initially said that a contractor in the area had punctured the line but an investigation by the...
Honor guard member marks 3,000 funeral services for the brave
Honor guard member Tony Acevedo hit a major milestone with the Memorial Services Detachment at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery: 3,000 funeral services.
Special Needs Child Found
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - On January 17, 2023, the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force (GCVOFTF), Corpus Christi Office, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded with the safe recovery of Critically Missing Child Edwin Buskirk II. On December 29th the USMS received a...
Thieves are on the lookout to steal bicycles
After moving to downtown Corpus Christi a few months ago, Russell Sellman received a not so warm welcome after his bikes were stolen last weekend.
'Critically missing' child found after mom takes him from Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law agencies have safely found "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II. Both Edwin and his mother Rebecca Buskirk, also known as Rebecca Raj, were found Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the southern border of Mexico, state of Chiapas.
