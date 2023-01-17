ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Latest PFN 2023 NFL mock draft has Vikings going IOL

By Tyler Forness
 5 days ago
Mock drafts are a ton of fun and they give a lot of different ideas and scenarios to what could happen in the actual NFL draft.

Since the beginning of the calendar year, we have collected over 40 mock drafts and Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings has sent the Minnesota Vikings their 23rd different prospect in North Dakota State LT Cody Mauch, who Cummings projects will slide into guard at the next level.

“Disappointing finish aside, the Vikings showed promise in Year 1 under Kevin O’Connell. But if they’re going to ride out the rest of the way with Kirk Cousins at QB, the interior offensive line has to be impenetrable.

That means no settling at offensive guard. In Cody Mauch, they can get a mauler in the run game, with the strength to dominate in pass pro.”

In playing at NDSU, Mauch has already run a myriad of rushing concepts and has a chance to show that he can dominate higher level competition at the Senior Bowl in a couple of weeks.

