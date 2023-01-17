Welcome back and welcome aboard. It's a shortened trading week here in the U.S. due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, but investors are riding in on another week of gains. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each posted their second consecutive positive week and best weekly performances since November. The Nasdaq popped 4.8% on the week, while the S&P rose 2.6%, and the Dow added 2%. The December Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that inflation continues to slow, with consumer prices rising just 0.1% from November and clocking in at a 6.5% annual rate. That's the slowest pace of inflation, and the lowest annual rate of inflation, since October of 2021.

2 DAYS AGO