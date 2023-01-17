Read full article on original website
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Investopedia
Google Axes 12,000 Workers
Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) will lay off about 6% of its workforce, or 12,000 people, the latest Big Tech company to cut employees after a pandemic hiring spree. Alphabet will lay off around 12,000 people, or 6% of its global workforce, according to a company-wide memo on Jan. 20.
Investopedia
The Market Sum: Growing Pains
Major U.S. equities indexes posted losses on Jan. 18, as declining retail sales and job cuts increased concerns that the economy could be slowing. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq lost more than 1%. Microsoft shares fell after it announced that it would cut 10,000 jobs because of slowing demand.
Investopedia
Netflix Profit Could Plunge as Ad-Supported Plan Fails to Take Off
Netflix will probably post fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.44 vs. $1.33 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue is expected to climb at its slowest-ever rate to $7.8 billion. Global streaming subscribers will also likely increase by the narrowest margin in company history. Netflix faces increasing competition and costs, diminished customer...
Investopedia
Polygon Blockchain Receives Criticism as it Completes Hard Fork With Only 13 Validators
Matic, the Polygon blockchain network's native token, jumped 17% in the week after the blockchain executed a so-called hard fork to radically upgrade its infrastructure, although the move also drew criticism about whether it's actually a decentralized network because it was approved by just 13 validators. Key Takeaways. Polygon executed...
Investopedia
Musk's Tesla Stock Sale May Trigger Trading Probe
Elon Musk's sale of Tesla (TSLA) stock last month shortly before the maker of electric vehicles missed Wall Street targets for annual deliveries is suspicious enough to warrant an insider trading probe, legal experts told The Wall Street Journal. Key Takeaways. Musk's December sale of Tesla stock worth $3.6 billion...
Investopedia
US Markets Drop Despite Jump in Regional Bank Stocks
The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closed lower on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Prices of crude oil and gold increased by over 1%. Comerica (CMA) was the best-performing on the S&P 500 after the financial services company beat profit expectations. U.S. equities finished lower amid concerns about the possibility...
Investopedia
Largest Layoffs of 2023
Microsoft said on Wednesday that it will be laying off 10,000 employees; this is the second-largest number of job cuts announced thus far in 2023 and follows the approximately 154,386 total layoffs in Big Tech last year. Key Takeaways. The tech sector has already experienced a substantial number of job...
Investopedia
Crypto News Outlet CoinDesk Explores Sale as DCG Crisis Worsens
Cryptocurrency news provider CoinDesk, which broke the news that led to the collapse of FTX, hired financial advisory firm Lazard to explore a potential sale as its parent, Digital Currency Group, faces financial strain from the collapse of the cryptocurrency platform. Key Takeaways. Crypto news outlet CoinDesk, acquired by DCG...
Investopedia
Microsoft to Lay Off 10,000 as Growth Slows, Rare Profit Decline Looms
Microsoft said Wednesday it will lay off 10,000 employees, 5% of its workforce. The company will take a $1.2 billion charge on its earnings due out Jan. 24. Microsoft was expected to report Q2 FY2023 adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share before the layoff announcement. Revenue growth is expected to...
Investopedia
Digital Currency Group Halts Dividend Amid Genesis Crisis
Cryptocurrency conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) said it halted dividend payments, telling shareholders that it's focused on strengthening its balance sheet by cutting costs as it copes with fallout from the FTX meltdown that was itself triggered by reporting by one of its own units. Key Takeaways. Digital Currency Group...
Investopedia
Yellen Says Debt Limit Reached, Taking Extraordinary Action
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. reached the maximum amount it can legally borrow, and the Treasury Department started taking “extraordinary measures” to pay the country’s bills. In a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Yellen indicated that because of the debt limit, the Treasury will...
Investopedia
Inside the Rise and Fall of America's Greatest Corporate Empire
Welcome back and welcome aboard. It's a shortened trading week here in the U.S. due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, but investors are riding in on another week of gains. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each posted their second consecutive positive week and best weekly performances since November. The Nasdaq popped 4.8% on the week, while the S&P rose 2.6%, and the Dow added 2%. The December Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that inflation continues to slow, with consumer prices rising just 0.1% from November and clocking in at a 6.5% annual rate. That's the slowest pace of inflation, and the lowest annual rate of inflation, since October of 2021.
