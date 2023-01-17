Read full article on original website
MAXIME’s New Collection Explores "The Beauty of Imperfection"
British brand MAXIME has just unveiled its latest collection, “Edition 5: The Beauty of Imperfection” — and you can see it IRL for the first time in Paris now. Throughout the UK there is a wide variety of streetwear brands — such as Cortiez, Clints, and PICANTE — that are flying the British flag to the fullest. However, on the other hand, there’s also a collection of contemporary labels that are doing things in their own way with nothing but understated class in mind — one brand doing this is MAXIME.
The Nike Air Max 1 G "White/Black" Keeps Things Simple
Has just provided a first glimpse of its revitalized Air Max 1 G in a third colorway, as it arrives this time in a prim “White/Black” ensemble. The brand has certainly produced some out there versions of its Air Max Golf series in recent years, the “Safari Pack” being a prime example, but with the AM1 it’s adopting a more conservative approach to start out.
The Nike Dunk Low "Team Red" Receives Vintage Touches
Will seamlessly continue to push its Dunk Low model onto retail shelves globally throughout the new year, reimagining several existing colorways with refreshed touches that give it a new life. The two-toned “Team Red” rendition will be making a return — and although it already launched in 2022 — the...
Actual Source and Goldwin Connect for "Alpine Codex Group" Uniform
Heritage Japanese outwear brand Goldwin has worked with Utah-based design studio Actual Source to dream up a special collaboration imagining a fictional hiking group known as “Alpine Codex Group” which combines the ideas of the American publisher and the outdoor apparel expertise of Goldwin. The resulting collection is...
Drama Call Is Warming Up in 2023 With a New "Puffah" Collection
Manchester-based streetwear label Drama Call has just presented a brand-new “Puffah” jacket — and it’s a new age for the label which has traditionally been known for its “heaviest in the game” tracksuits and varied T-shirt iterations. Recently, Drama has been pushing its boundaries...
Madhappy Gets Cozy With UGG's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Madhappy, the global lifestyle imprint that’s “on a mission to make the world a more optimistic place,” has revealed its first-ever collaboration with the premium, plushy footwear purveyor UGG. For Spring/Summer 2023, they’ve united for a capsule of comfort-first sheepskin boots that drives Madhappy’s conversations around mental health on UGG’s key product.
Rifare Showcases New Balance "2002R Tabi" Custom
Following an official collaboration with PUMA for “BORO Tabis,” Taiwanese shoe custom shop Rifare Co. now reveals a custom pair of New Balance “2002R TABI made for designer Salehe Bembury. While the split-toe design is now often associated with Maison Margiela, the origins of the Tabi toe...
Nike Adds the Air Max 90 to the "Moving Company" Family
Is adding to its “Moving Company” umbrella — and the Air Max 90 silhouette is the latest addition to the family. In August last year, Nike revealed the “Moving Company” theme, with the footwear giant using the Air Force 1 silhouette as its opening installment. Following the AF1, Nike then unveiled its Air Max 97 as a natural succesor, featuring references to the fictional company on the tongues and sock liners.
G-SHOCK Unveils Its First Full Metal GMB-2100 Watch
G-SHOCK has debuted its Full Metal GMB-2100, the first of its series to feature a luxe-looking, complete metallic construction. Arriving in three distinctive references, the timepiece is available in classic silver, rose gold, and all-black IP. As a full-metal upgrade from 2021’s GM-2100, the GMB-2100 is put together with a...
White Mountaineering FW23 Was Crazy for Collaborations
Yosuke Aizawa’s cult label White Mountaineering didn’t just present a Fall/Winter 2023 collection, it presented a collaboration collage. GORE-TEX, Colmar, Danner, Briefing, Gramicci, Merrell, Wild Things, New Era, and a pair of Vans on the model’s feet all debuted as part of the mainline collection, titled “After All.”
adidas Presents Its Stan Smith Recon in "Core White"
Has just presented a brand-new iteration of its Stan Smith silhouette. Over the years, adidas has unveiled various editions of the Stan Smith in a selection of different styles. The low-top tennis shoe has also been available in nearly every color imaginable and additional approaches to the model have notably included high-end iterations that have continued to grow and evolve over time.
AIREI FW23 Marked the Brand's Heroic Paris Fashion Week Debut
Los Angeles-based label AIREI recently stepped onto Parisian grounds to debut its first collection officially programmed on the Paris Fashion Week schedule. Led by LVMH Prize semi-finalist Drew Curry, the brand aims to promote the human experience through a realistic lens and highlights all who go against normality. AIREI’s Fall/Winter...
LOEWE Teases Forthcoming ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ Collection
Having released the Juergen Teller-shot Spirited Away collection last year, LOEWE reunites with Studio Ghibli for the pair’s third, and final, collaborative capsule. Drawing inspiration from Howl’s Moving Castle, the collection marks the ongoing relationship between the fashion house and the iconic Japanese animation studio. The first tease of the capsule appears to feature some of the movie’s most recognizable characters such as Kakashi no Kabu, Calcifer and Markl in his iconic disguise.
Sacai FW23 Reimagines Outerwear Silhouettes With Expansive Hybridization Collection
Time and time again, Chitose Abe brings her hybridized vision to life with a reimagined collection of traditional pieces. This sacai Fall/Winter 2023 showcased during Paris Fashion Week was no different. This season saw Abe expand the hybridized combination to classic outerwear silhouettes. The collection features deconstructed and reconstructed puffer...
Nike Adds Chrome Caps to Its Air Force 1 Swooshes
Bruce Kilgore’s Nike Air Force 1 silhouette has just been presented in a new clean colorway, just in time for Spring. Over recent times, the Swoosh has presented various iterations of the Air Force 1 — such as the “Four Horseman” and “Valentines Day” – as well as a number of high-profile collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish and JJJJound.
Bombay Sapphire® Celebrates Expression With Saw This, Made This Immersive Gallery at HBX
Bombay Sapphire® embodies the ethos of innovation and constant inspiration, as its rich, botanical flavor is informed by the beauty of nature. The brand is not only committed to practicing self-expression, but to sharing it with its audiences as well. Lighting the spark for a new generation of artists...
WINNIE New York Crafts a Wardrobe of Tailored Timelessness for FW23
Crowned as one of Hypebeast’s Best Emerging Menswear Brands of 2022, WINNIE New York has now taken to Paris Fashion Week to present its class of menswear for Fall/Winter 2023. Founded in 2018 by Idris Balogun following stints on Savile Row in London, as well as at Burberry and Tom Ford, the designer has honed his craft of refinement, not focusing necessarily on silhouettes (albeit, they are spot on), but rather a catalog of work that’s simply timeless.
RAINS' Puffer Boot Pushes 3D-Printing Technology Forward
On its Paris Fashion Week runway, Denmark-based label RAINS debuted its first-ever 3D-printed shoe, made in collaboration with Zellerfeld. Dubbed the “Puffer Boot,” the silhouette looks like an artifact from the future. Its conceptual-yet-function design boats an organic shape with a purposeful, sculptural appearance mimicking that of a stone carving. An innovation purveyor, RAINS planted a newly-developed, printed puffer element on the instep, consisting of 90% air.
NAMESAKE FW23 Takes the Sporting Spirit to the Y2K Aesthetic
NAMESAKE proves once again that basketball is in their DNA. This Fall/Winter 2023 season, the athletic-focused label presented its collection during Paris Fashion Week, continuously exploring traditional weaving techniques with upholstered fabrics for winter outerwear. Overcoming trauma he endured at a fraudulent Buddhist camp at the age of seven, Creative Director Steve Hsieh reflects on the horrors and the lessons learned. Through his experience, he understands that to find happiness, one must overcome the hurdles of grief. The collection acts as the foundation of the collection.
Y-3 Combines Surprise Technical Elements With Understated Class for FW23
Y-3 has just presented its brand-new installment for Fall/Winter 2023 and it’s a collection packed with surprise technical elements and subtle sports influences. Starting with a selection of footwear, the stand-out comes in the form of the new adidas sample shoe. Featuring a curved silhouette, the sneaker takes inspiration from the adidas Originals Superstar on the upper, with its customary Three Stripe branding on the lateral side complemented by a raised and chunky sole unit — similar to the recently-dropped Y-3 x adidas Hicho sneaker from last year.
