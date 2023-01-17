Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Rachael & Vilray share a mic — and a love of old swing standards
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Sam Briger, sitting in today for Terry Gross. The duo Rachael & Vilray have a new album called "I Love A Love Song!" Listening to their music, you might think that they were singing lost jazz and swing tunes from the '30s and '40s, but they're mostly singing new songs composed by Vilray. The New York Times calls their easy, swingy music, quote, "as cozy as it is sophisticated." Rachael Price is also the lead singer of the soul-inspired rock band Lake Street Dive. I spoke with Rachael and Vilray early in 2020 about their self-titled debut. But before we get to that conversation in concert, let's hear one of their new songs from the new album. This one is called "Is A Good Man Real?"
NPR
San Francisco Chinatown seniors welcome in the Lunar New Year with rap
A cabaret dance troupe of elders from San Francisco's Chinatown has released a rap track and video celebrating the Lunar New Year. That Lunar Cheer, a collaboration between the Grant Avenue Follies and Los Angeles-based rapper Jason Chu, hippety-hops into the Year of the Rabbit with calls for food, family and fun.
NPR
Legendary audio engineer Steve Albini built his Chicago studio brick by brick
Electrical Audio in Chicago doesn't seem like much from the outside. Inside, the brown brick building is a two-studio complex that opened in 1997. There's a door with a small plaque that simply reads "Electrical Audio." If you didn't know it was there, you'd never guess that it's the headquarters...
NPR
A couple reflects on their decision to end a pregnancy
In 1999 Tom Peters met JoAn Joseph at a party for his job. A couple of years into their relationship, they came to a crossroads and had to make a difficult decision. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. And today, we meet a couple who want to talk about something they've never shared before.
Comments / 0