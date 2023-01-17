Read full article on original website
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
PBR Whisky Velocity Tour In Greenville This Weekend
Remembering Operation Desert Storm and women in the Gulf War-era
Play It Forward: New outdoor sports facility coming to Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plans for a new sports complex to be an asset to the entire Anderson County community have been announced. The Anderson County YMCA released plans for a 85 acre multi-sport complex that will include four softball/baseball fields, five multi-purpose fields to accommodate lacrosse and soccer teams, a special event lawn and a walking track.
Part of Swam Rabbit Trail to close until late January
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that people spending time on the Swamp Rabbit Trail will need to take a detour until the end of January. Officials said the section between Cleveland Park, near the Rudolph Anderson Memorial airplane, and Falls Park is closed as crews work on the area. They added that they expect this portion of the trail to open back up on January 30.
New Washington Heights neighborhood continue pushback, as Greenlink facility takes shape
Nonprofit offers reward after bald eagle shot in West Virginia
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State prison inmates in Spartanburg County now have a place to worship, pray and spiritually rehabilitate. It’s all thanks to donations from the community and across the state. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s a place inmates...
Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
INFORM Consumers Act takes aim at $95 billion retail theft losses and organized crime
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Retail theft is an almost $95 billion problem. That’s according to latest numbers from the National Retail Federation. Couple that with a 26% increase in organized retail crime. Now there’s a new law to target organized criminals while also protecting you the consumer.
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
Deputies searching for missing 20-year-old in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Erica Jane Smith, a 20-year-old who recently went missing in Anderson County. Deputies said Smith was last seen at a house along Opry House Road. Anyone with information regarding Smith or her location...
17-year-old charged following shooting in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers charged a 17-year-old for a recent shooting that happened on Tuesday. Officers said the suspect is currently charged with armed robbery but could face more charges as they review the case. According to officers, they plan to release more...
Clemson student sinks putt during halftime of basketball game, wins $10,000
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During halftime of Clemson’s victory over Virginia Tech, a Clemson student sunk a putt to win $10,000 in the Roto-Rooter “Drain the Putt” contest. Clemson freshman Kevin Murphy said he’d never golfed a day in his life before making the big putt....
Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit
Upstate man shot trying to stop suspect from breaking into car
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to Sea Grit Court at around 3 a.m. and found the victim, who’d been shot at least once. According to officers, the victim...
Worker airlifted to burn unit after lift hits power lines in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after an incident in downtown Greenville on Thursday evening. The Greenville Police Department said a call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a lift on fire along Westfield Street. Officers said two workers were...
