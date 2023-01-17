HAINES – (Information from the Oregon State Police) Jarrod L. Carr of Haines Oregon was arrested by the Oregon State Police on January 17 following a domestic violence assault call. According to the OSP, Carr was taken into custody following an incident his girlfriend, whom he lived with, that resulted in her be transported to the hospital for injuries. Her name remains anonymous Carr was charged with Assault II and lodged in the Baker County Jail.

