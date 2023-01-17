Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Council considers clamping down on RVs as homes
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has had the first reading of a proposed change to the city’s traffic ordinance that would regulate recreational vehicles parked in public places. The change would basically ban RVs from parking on public streets to be used as living spaces. There are...
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
ifiberone.com
National Weather Service perplexed over odd radar signal that partially dissipates into south Grant County
BENTON CITY - According to the Tri-City Herald, meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton, Oregon are turning to the public for help in figuring out an odd radar signal that was primarily detected out of the Benton City area. On Tuesday, NWS posted a GIF that was...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP offers in-depth look at recent cases
The following is a news release from Oregon State Police Lt. Karl Farber and highlights recent efforts to crack down on property thefts:. In the fall of 2022, local law enforcement noted an increase in property theft. Patrol Officers from many jurisdictions took reports of thefts from storage units, cars, mail boxes and people’s residences. These incidents were having a significant impact on local residents and local leaders began working the cases collaboratively.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water
Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water
Three years ago, eight environmental groups asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to do something about nitrate contamination in drinking water in northeast Oregon. In a Jan. 16, 2020 petition, they said that for more than 30 years the state had failed to stop nitrate pollution from farm fertilizers, animal manure and industrial wastewater from […] The post Oregon Health Authority slow to help thousands in northeast Oregon with polluted drinking water appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla woman has been identified after a fatal crash near the city Monday afternoon. It happened on SR 12 and Smith Road, about five miles east of Walla Walla City limits. According to the Washington State Patrol, Deborah Backous, 68, was driving her vehicle going west just before 4:30 p.m. when she drove off...
elkhornmediagroup.com
PPD nabs alleged serial thief
On January 17, 2023 at about 10:45 a.m., Pendleton Police Department personnel arrested Jensen Daniel Hart, a 25-year-old Pendleton resident after a short foot pursuit in the area of Stillman Park. Jensen was the suspect in a rash of retail thefts from various business in Pendleton from October 10, 2022 thru January 16, 2023. All total, Jensen is suspected of victimizing nine (9) separate business during his spree. Those businesses include:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Law enforcement is seeking Tias
MISSION – The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reports Tom Redhawk Tias, 22, escaped on Monday from the Medicine Wheel Recovery Services facility in St. Helens and is believed to be heading to the Pendleton area. Tias had entered a guilty plea for manslaughter and was due to be sentenced on April 10.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Charges are being filed in jail riot
PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says his agency is recommending the district attorney’s office file charges for riot against about 12 people housed in the 800 Dorm at the Umatilla County Jail who caused a disturbance there about three weeks ago. He said the trouble began...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Haines Man Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident
HAINES – (Information from the Oregon State Police) Jarrod L. Carr of Haines Oregon was arrested by the Oregon State Police on January 17 following a domestic violence assault call. According to the OSP, Carr was taken into custody following an incident his girlfriend, whom he lived with, that resulted in her be transported to the hospital for injuries. Her name remains anonymous Carr was charged with Assault II and lodged in the Baker County Jail.
