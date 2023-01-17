Read full article on original website
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show
Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Eastern Iowa Retired Horse Ranch Deals With Aftermath Of Break-In
After a recent break-in, a local horse retirement ranch is working on sorting everything back out. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch, located in Lisbon, is a nonprofit that focuses on retired horses. However, according to reports, over the weekend, someone broke into the horse sanctuary’s office and stole documents and...
Check Out a Cool New Light Display in the Corridor This February
Who says there's nothing fun to do during the winter months?! A unique series of lighted attractions are headed to Iowa City in the month of February for Winter Night Lights!. Winter Night Lights is coming to the Ped Mall in Iowa City next month and features "one-of-a-kind light-based installations and unique activations." The Facebook event page reads:
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
A Food Network Champion is Opening a New Eatery in the Corridor
A new cafe, bakery, and deli is in the works in Johnson County. Get ready for Barrett's Quality Eats!. Barrett's Quality Eats is moving into the space at 3242 Crosspark Road in Coralville, which is located near Jersey Mike's and Foundry Food + Tap. According to the Corridor Business Journal, the restaurant will offer "fresh bread, bagels, salads, sandwiches, pastries, coffee and more."
A Massive Thank You To This Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner
Last night my fiance and I were looking for somewhere to eat after she got home from work. You've had those nights where you just don't feel like making anything. You just want to sit down, grab a beer, and pay for someone to do the work for you. When she got home from work we both looked at each other and at the same time said "well, where do you want to go to eat." We decided to try out a place we had never been to before. It's called Tic Toc, located in Cedar Rapids.
Marion Police Ask For Help In Finding Missing Man
An 83-year-old Marion man is still missing and police are once again asking for the public's help. KCRG reports that Marion police say that they continue their search for 83-year-old Ted Wolfe. Officials say that Wolfe was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Police describe him as five feet nine inches tall, weighing 224 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair. KCRG reports that police say that he was driving his red Ford Edge with the license plate EL779.
The Date is Set for the 2023 Cedar Rapids St. Patrick’s Day Parade
One of the biggest annual events in Cedar Rapids is gearing up for another great year! The Saint Patrick's Day Parade Society (SaPaDaPaSo) has announced the date for the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade. For the second year in a row, the Cedar Rapids St. Patrick's Day Parade will NOT...
A Taylor Swift-Themed Break-Up Bar is Opening Soon in the Midwest
Get ready, die-hard Taylor Swift fans! Just in time for Valentine's Day, Bad Blood: a Taylor themed Break-Up Bar is preparing to open in Chicago!. Bad Blood: a Taylor themed Break-Up Bar is a pop-up bar at 324 S Racine Ave that will be open from January 27th to February 26th. The temporary business is courtesy of the company Bucket Listers, who want to give Swifties a way to celebrate "(Anti) Valentine's Day" this year! The bar will feature on-site tarot card readers, the Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails, photo ops, and LOTS of singing! The website reads:
Marion Restaurant Switching To Fast, Casual Environment
One of Marion's finest restaurants will soon be mixing things up a bit, switching to a much more fast and more casual dining experience. That restaurant is Bistro 3 Nineteen, located at 796 11th street in Marion. In a press release, the restaurant is announcing some big changes to the way they serve food. According to the release, chef Brittany Hannah has announced that the restaurant will transition and offer counter service instead of table service. Counter service is when customers order at the counter and then come and get their food when their name or number is called. Hannah hopes the change ushers in a new fast-casual environment to the restaurant.
A Cowboy Bunkhouse Is Hidden In The Heart of Czech Village
Every Tuesday we head to the Czech Village for listener lunch. This month we're lucky enough to eat each week at 'Lucky's on 16th.' This past Tuesday after parking and walking toward the restaurant, I noticed a colorful doorway and a sign on one of the buildings. What on earth...
Lindale Plaza: A Look Back at the Beginning of Lindale Mall [PHOTOS]
The northeast Cedar Rapids shopping center known as Lindale Mall has been welcoming shoppers for decades. However, its history goes back well beyond an enclosed mall. Let's look at the way it was in the beginning. Lindale's history can be traced all the way back to the mid-1950s when Younkers...
