Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
rebusinessonline.com
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 120-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Grand Prairie, a 120-room hotel located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The four-story hotel was completed in 2021 and features a pool, fitness center, onsite restaurant and 2,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Anderson Cos., in the transaction and procured the buyer, MCR Hotels. Pete Felhman of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.
rebusinessonline.com
Alvarez & Marsal Capital Underway on 204,000 SF Office Redevelopment Project in Plano
PLANO, TEXAS — California-based Alvarez & Marsal Capital Real Estate is underway on construction of a four-building, 204,000-square-foot office redevelopment project in Plano. Southern Methodist University (SMU) previously occupied the 16-acre site at 5228-5240 Tennyson Parkway, which can support a single or multiple users. Amenities at the new campus, which will be known as ELEVAR, will include a fitness center, conference center and a bistro lounge. Construction is slated for a third-quarter completion. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the development for lease.
rebusinessonline.com
Gettys Group Breaks Ground on $45M Hotel Renovation in Downtown Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — The Gettys Group Cos., a Chicago-based hotel design and development firm, has broken ground on the $45 million renovation of the 403-room Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel. The hotel originally opened in 1974 and also offers 25 suites. The capital improvement program will upgrade all the bedding, furniture and bathrooms of all guestrooms and expand the number of suites to 37. In addition, the project team will upgrade the entryway, lobby and amenity spaces, which include private and conference-style workspaces and 30,000 square feet of event space. Lastly, ownership will introduce a revamped lineup of food-and-beverage offerings. Completion is slated for the fall. Dallas-based HKS Architects designed the renovation, and an entity doing business as 1701 Commerce Acquisitions owns the property.
rebusinessonline.com
Apparel, Accessories Provider Signs 1 MSF Industrial Lease in Wilmer, Texas
WILMER, TEXAS — An undisclosed American multinational firm that provides apparel, footwear and accessories has signed a 1 million-square-foot industrial lease at Southport Logistics Park in Wilmer, a southern suburb of Dallas. The unnamed tenant will occupy the entirety of Building 3 at the 252-acre development, which is owned by Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. Features of the cross-dock, speculatively built facility include 40-foot clear heights, 354 car parking spaces (expandable to 724) and 164 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 197). Seth Kelly, Dan Estes and Nathan Lawrence of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kacy Jones and John Hendricks, also with CBRE, represented Logistics Property Co.
Comments / 0