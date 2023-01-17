What We’re Reading: Sickle Cell Cure Complexity; Free Care for Veterans in Suicidal Crisis; Pfizer to Offer Low-Cost Drugs to Underserved Countries

Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
FDA Declines to Give Accelerated Approval of Donanemab in Early Symptomatic Alzheimer Disease
According to Eli Lilly's statement, the investigational drug worked quickly, so too few patients in the phase 2 study took it for a full year. The FDA has declined to give accelerated approval of donanemab, Eli Lilly’s investigational therapy for early symptomatic Alzheimer disease, the company announced yesterday.1. The...
ajmc.com
Dr Kirsten Johansen on Benefits of Oral Therapies for the Management of CKD
Kirsten Johansen, MD, director of nephrology, Hennepin Healthcare, speaks on the impact that an oral medication would have on the management of chronic kidney disease (CKD) for patients both on and not on dialysis. There are access and accessibility issues related to injectable drugs that impede management of chronic kidney...
ajmc.com
Immunocompromised Patients Had Low Uptake of mRNA COVID-19 Boosters
A study found that adherence to the CDC recommendation of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 boosters was low in immunocompromised individuals. The CDC recommendation for booster doses of mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster had low adherence in immunocompromised individuals, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Immunocompromised individuals are at a...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: US Hits Debt Limit; More Oversight of Organics; Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea
As the country hits the debt limit spending on Medicare and Medicaid may be at risk; the Agriculture Department targets fraudulent claims in products labeled as organic; first cases of drug-resistant gonorrhea strain found. Medicare, Medicaid Eyed as a Bargaining Tool as US Hits Debt Ceiling. Republicans are looking for...
ajmc.com
Teplizumab Among Clarivate's Drugs to Watch List for 2023
Clarivate’s “Drugs to Watch” list for 2023 mentions 15 therapeutics, including teplizumab for type 1 diabetes (T1D). Teplizumab is the first immunotherapy to launch for type 1 diabetes (T1D), and its potential ability to preserve beta cell function and delay the need for insulin treatment makes it a “landmark drug,” according to Clarivate’s “Drugs to Watch” 2023 list.
ajmc.com
Diabetes Outcomes Better for Patients Enrolled in MA Than FFS Medicare
A new study highlighted that patients with diabetes enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) had better outcomes compared with patients in traditional fee-for-service (FFS) Medicare. Patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who were enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) had better outcomes compared with those in traditional Medicare, according to new research...
ajmc.com
AJMC® in the Press, January 20, 2023
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. An article by HealthLeaders cited a study published in the July 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care®. The study, “Geographic Variation in Medicare Home Health Expenditures,” sought to identify the sources of a significant 2.5-fold variation found in home health expenditures, a possible indicator of inefficiency and waste.
ajmc.com
CARG Chemotherapy Toxicity Tool Helps Patients Understand Risks, Says Dr Alonso V. Pacheco
Patient quality of life can be improved through shared knowledge between doctors and patients in cancer care using the Cancer and Aging Research Group (CARG) Chemotherapy Toxicity Tool calculator, which Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers piloted, explained Alonso V. Pacheco, MD, medical director and medical oncologist/hematologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers. Patient...
ajmc.com
Examining the Links Between Asthma, Depression During the Pandemic in Canada
The study sought to identify what factors were linked with developing depression in adults with asthma without a history of the disease, and to identify which factors were associated with recurrent depression during the pandemic in adults with both conditions. Older adults with asthma had a higher risk of depression...
ajmc.com
Having Initially Worse Sleep Contributes to Greater Sleep Therapy Success
Having worse sleep is linked with the greatest gain in sleeping longer after treatment with cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), according to a recent study. Progress in total sleep time (TST) after cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) was found in patients who had more serious self-reported sleep difficulties and diminished sleep duration at baseline.
ajmc.com
Correct Data Interpretation Is Invaluable, Says Dr Ken Cohen
Big data has valuable implications for analyzing datasets and in day-to-day clinical practice, explained Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care. Big data has valuable implications for analyzing datasets and in day-to-day clinical practice, explained Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care. Transcript. In...
ajmc.com
Rates of Depression, Anxiety Higher in MG Than in Other Autoimmune Diseases
The systemic review and meta-analysis, believe the researchers, is the first of its kind to characterize the prevalence of depression among these patients. More than one-third of patients with myasthenia gravis (MG) experience anxiety and depression, say findings of a new study published in Brain and Behavior, which also indicated that the impact of these psychiatric disorders in these patients is higher than in other patients with autoimmune diseases.
ajmc.com
An Overview of the Treatment Landscape for Patients With Atopic Dermatitis: Dr Jerry Bagel
Despite a recent influx of new treatments, it is crucial to remind patients there is no cure for atopic dermatitis and follow-up care is important, explained Jerry Bagel, MD, director of the Eczema Treatment Center of New Jersey. A better understanding of the pathogenesis of eczema has brought new biologic...
ajmc.com
Sintilimab Plus Bevacizumab Biosimilar Improves Response Rates, Depth of Response in HCC
Compared with sorafenib, a combination of sintilimab and a bevacizumab biosimilar improved responses in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Combining sintilimab and a bevacizumab biosimilar (IBI305) improved the objective response rate (ORR), time to response (TTR), duration of response (DOR), and depth of response compared with sorafenib with tolerable and manageable adverse events of special interest (AESIs) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The results were presented in 2 abstracts at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, held January 19-21, 2023, in San Francisco, California.
ajmc.com
Study Finds Ixazomib Beneficial in MM Patients With High-Risk Cytogenic Traits
A recent study found that ixazomib was associated with better progression-free survival versus a placebo in multiple myeloma regardless of cytogenetic risk status. For patients with multiple myeloma (MM), certain cytogenic abnormalities (CAs) are associated with worse prognosis, but treatment with proteasome inhibitors (PIs) such as ixazomib (Ninlaro, Takeda) seems to benefit patients even when high-risk CAs are present. A study published in Blood Cancer Journal found that regardless of cytogenetic status, ixazomib was associated with better progression-free survival (PFS) versus a placebo in MM patients.
ajmc.com
Valproate Exhibits Both Hypnotic, Antiepileptic Properties During Sleep
In an animal study, researchers found that valproate, a common epilepsy drug, possessed hypnotic and antiepileptic properties during sleep, suggesting that the drug could help improve sleep quality for patients with nocturnal epilepsy. Valproate, a common drug for treating epilepsy, may help improve sleep quality and quality of life for...
ajmc.com
Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab Approved for RAS Wild-type, HER2+ Unresectable or Metastatic CRC
The combination of tucatinib and trastuzumab received accelerated approval from the FDA to treat adults with RAS wild-type, HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) that advances after treatment with specific types of chemotherapy. The FDA Thursday granted accelerated approval for tucatinib (Tukysa) when given with trastuzumab to treat adults...
ajmc.com
Researchers Form Novel Database of Leukemia Transcriptome Profiles
A recent study aggregated RNA sequencing data from more than 3000 samples to create a user-friendly database of transcription profiles in leukemia and related cell lines. Researchers aggregated RNA sequencing data for 14 leukemia subtypes and 53 leukemia-related cell lines to develop a user-friendly database of key transcriptomic characteristics, in a recent study published in Blood Advances.
ajmc.com
Patients With Epilepsy May Benefit From Muscle Relaxation Exercises, Study Finds
Progressive muscle relaxation exercises may improve depression, sleep, and quality of life in patients with epilepsy. A study on the effects of progressive muscle relaxation (PMR) exercises in patients with epilepsy found a significant decrease in depressive symptoms, improved sleep, and improved quality of life. “Progressive muscle relaxation exercise enables...
ajmc.com
Motor Symptoms May Occur 3 Years Before Parkinson Disease Diagnosis, Study Says
Trouble with balance and holding objects above one's head were just a few of the problems reported by patients 3 years before they received a formal Parkinson disease diagnosis, according to a recent study. In recent years, more attention has been paid to the prodromal signs of Parkinson disease (PD)—that...
Comments / 0