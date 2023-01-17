Read full article on original website
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
Zizing 'Em Up: Tavares closes in on 1,000 NHL games inspired by friends
TORONTO -- John Tavares is on schedule to play in his 1,000th NHL game next Sunday when his Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. The veteran center embraces the fact that he's poised to become the 375th player in NHL history to reach that milestone, which is an unofficial badge of honor among players for durability and dedication to the sport.
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
2023 NHL All-Star Game jerseys have true Reverse Retro feel
As the adidas team sat down to determine what the jerseys might look like for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, set to be played Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS), they realized that the NHL had already helped them with their research.
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
Predators rally past Kings with 3 goals in 3rd
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had two goals, and the Nashville Predators scored three straight in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. "The second was a tough period [for us]," Duchene said. "They played pretty well and got...
Pacioretty Suffers Torn Achilles
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. Pacioretty, 34,...
Mailbag #50: Erik Cole
Ladies and gentlemen, Eric Cole. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) What is your favorite memory with the Canes, other than winning the Cup? - @OneTrueZach. I can think of a couple of different pockets of time, not just moments, but it's hard to say anything other...
TOR@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens needed some positivity on Saturday and got just that with an inspired 3-2 overtime win against the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. The Habs were dealt some tough news to start the day, announcing during morning skate that Cole Caufield will undergo surgery for a season-ending shoulder injury.
Recap: Oilers 5, Lightning 3
The Bolts suffer their first loss of the road trip on Thursday in Edmonton. The Lightning's five-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-3 loss to the Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday. Playing in the second half of a back-to-back, the Bolts came out slow, trailing 2-0...
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Oct. 12 (5-3 L @ EDM), Dec. 23 (5-2 W @ EDM) and Jan. 21 (home). The Canucks are 109-121-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 60-52-12-7 record at home. Vancouver is 3-4-3 in their last 10...
Recap: Aho's Hat Trick Pulls Slavin-less Canes By Islanders
ELMONT, NY. - Sebastian Aho produced his sixth career three-goal performance Saturday, paving the way for the Carolina Hurricanes' 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders. Returning to Long Island for their second and final time this season, the Canes announced just before puck drop that their second visit would come without defenseman Jaccob Slavin. Absent from Friday's practice, the team shared at the start of warm-ups that the trust defender is dealing with a lower-body injury stemming from Thursday's win over Minnesota.
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Red Wings
Playing their fourth game in six nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-7) are in Motown on Saturday evening to take on Derek Lalonde's Detroit Red Wings (19-17-8). Game time at Little Caesars Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
BLOG: Kurashev Continues to Build Point Production
The 23-year-old forward produced five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games. In his last five games, Philipp Kurashev has produced five points (3G, 2A) after a low point production throughout the months of November and December. Kurshev produced a career-high three points (1G, 2A) during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime...
Coach's Challenge: EDM @ VAN - 14:33 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Edmonton. Explanation: Video review determined Edmonton's Zach Hyman had a significant presence in the crease and impaired Spencer Martin's ability to play his position prior to Hyman's goal. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player establishes a significant position within the goal crease, so as to obstruct the goalkeeper's vision and impair his ability to defend his goal, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
The Stars are back in Dallas and ready to keep 'the foot on the gas'
The divisional leaders are second in the league in home scoring at 3.95 goals per game. One of the "trap games" that coaches in the NHL have always looked out for is the first home game after a long road trip. "That's real. For sure that's real," Stars coach Pete...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado at Seattle
Tremendous goaltending makes for a tight match and forces overtime as Kraken fall in shootout. The defending Stanley Cup champions came to town to face the Kraken who were without Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, and Andre Burakovsky (a late scratch). Both teams battled and it was a close checking game that saw surges in momentum followed by waves of defensive demand. Both goaltenders were outstanding in backstopping their team through chances from all areas of the ice. The game was so close it would force overtime before going to the skills competition. Ultimately, the only goal of the shootout (by Nathan MacKinnon) would clinch the win for the visitors.
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Bobrovsky out at least next two games for Panthers; Letang won't travel with Penguins to face Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots...
Boudreau fired as Canucks coach, replaced by Tocchet
Bruce Boudreau was fired by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Boudreau, who was in his second season as coach, was replaced by Rick Tocchet. "We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Bruce and Trent for their contributions to this organization," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "We appreciate their dedication and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. This was not an easy decision to make, but one that we felt was necessary for this franchise.
