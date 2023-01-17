Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
NHL
Recap: Oilers 5, Lightning 3
The Bolts suffer their first loss of the road trip on Thursday in Edmonton. The Lightning's five-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-3 loss to the Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday. Playing in the second half of a back-to-back, the Bolts came out slow, trailing 2-0...
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid
LAS VEGAS -- Ville Husso made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game jerseys have true Reverse Retro feel
As the adidas team sat down to determine what the jerseys might look like for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, set to be played Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS), they realized that the NHL had already helped them with their research.
NHL
BLOG: Kurashev Continues to Build Point Production
The 23-year-old forward produced five points (3G, 2A) in his last five games. In his last five games, Philipp Kurashev has produced five points (3G, 2A) after a low point production throughout the months of November and December. Kurshev produced a career-high three points (1G, 2A) during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime...
NHL
FLA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
NHL
Predators rally past Kings with 3 goals in 3rd
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had two goals, and the Nashville Predators scored three straight in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. "The second was a tough period [for us]," Duchene said. "They played pretty well and got...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Avalanche
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (4-3 W @ COL), Jan. 5 (4-2 W vs COL) and Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 40-31-11-1 against Colorado, including a 24-12-6-0 record at home. Vancouver is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
Pacioretty Suffers Torn Achilles
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. Pacioretty, 34,...
NHL
'EVERYONE STEPPED UP'
It was a different level of urgency. As much as the Flames carried the play - out-shooting, out-chancing and, in the simplest terms, out-playing the Bolts - the two-time winners and three-time defending Cup finalists had their moments. Elite teams usually do. And so, the intensity had to ratchet up.
NHL
Penguins Activate Forward Ryan Poehling from Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Ryan Poehling from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Poehling, 24, has played in 31 games during his first season as a Penguin. The forward has recorded four goals, four assists, eight points and is a plus-3. He has scored one of the Penguins' four shorthanded goals on the season, and averages 2:16 minutes of shorthanded time on ice per game, which is the fifth-highest on the team.
NHL
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
NHL
Bergeron Battles Through as Bruins Win in New York
NEW YORK - David Pastrnak thought it was a joke. When Taylor Hall tapped him and told him that Patrice Bergeron had returned to the bench, Pastrnak didn't even bother to turnaround. "[Wednesday night] was not a great moment sitting on the bench when you know he had to leave,"...
NHL
Sully Says: "We Played Well Enough to Win"
"We've got to just be better in the details in overtime," the Penguins head coach said following a 2-1 loss to New Jersey. After Marcus Pettersson thought he had won Sunday's matchup with New Jersey in overtime by converting a 2-on-1, it turned out that he had actually hopped over the boards too early.
NHL
Win, Place and 'Showcase'
Sunday's second annual Kraken Super Skills Showcase will feature players' wow-did-you-see-that talents plus lots of fun attractions and giveaways for fans, tickets still available. January 21, 2023. For fans wanting to get to know Kraken players better, one of the best opportunities is attending the team's 2023 Super Skills Showcase...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators
6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness had a special moment after the formal part of the team's morning skate on Saturday. He helped his grandson take some strides on the Canadian Tire Centre ice. "Had him on the ice for...
NHL
Devils defeat Penguins in OT, extend point streak to 7
Dougie Hamilton blasts a one-timer top shelf for a power-play goal that sends the Devils to a 2-1 overtime victory. Hamilton won it with a one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle off a pass from Jack Hughes. "We had a couple plays set, and I just found...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 22, 2023
Golden Knights begin four-game road trip in Arizona. The Vegas Golden Knights (29-16-2) start off their road trip against the Arizona Coyotes (14-27-5) on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT at Mullett Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. NOTES. Saturday's game is the third and...
