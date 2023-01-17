The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Ryan Poehling from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Poehling, 24, has played in 31 games during his first season as a Penguin. The forward has recorded four goals, four assists, eight points and is a plus-3. He has scored one of the Penguins' four shorthanded goals on the season, and averages 2:16 minutes of shorthanded time on ice per game, which is the fifth-highest on the team.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO