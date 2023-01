RESTON, VA. — Artemis has provided $74.7 million in financing for the construction of a dual-branded Marriott AC Hotel and Residence Inn at Reston Town Center in Reston, approximately 20 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. Jamie Leachman and Chris Hew of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrow and developer, The Donohoe Cos.

