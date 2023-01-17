ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy