Barzal: "Ilya is the best goalie in the world, so he deserves to be there" Ilya Sorokin is taking his talents to South Beach - at least for a weekend. Sorokin was one of 12 players voted by fans to play in the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, taking place on Feb. 3 and 4 in Sunrise, FL. If you're looking for at least 22 of those votes, they can be found inside the Islanders locker room. After all, Sorokin's teammates are amongst his biggest fans.

ELMONT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO