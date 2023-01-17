Read full article on original website
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
2023 NHL All-Star Game jerseys have true Reverse Retro feel
As the adidas team sat down to determine what the jerseys might look like for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, set to be played Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS), they realized that the NHL had already helped them with their research.
Zizing 'Em Up: Tavares closes in on 1,000 NHL games inspired by friends
TORONTO -- John Tavares is on schedule to play in his 1,000th NHL game next Sunday when his Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. The veteran center embraces the fact that he's poised to become the 375th player in NHL history to reach that milestone, which is an unofficial badge of honor among players for durability and dedication to the sport.
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid
LAS VEGAS -- Ville Husso made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we...
Predators rally past Kings with 3 goals in 3rd
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had two goals, and the Nashville Predators scored three straight in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. "The second was a tough period [for us]," Duchene said. "They played pretty well and got...
Recap: Oilers 5, Lightning 3
The Bolts suffer their first loss of the road trip on Thursday in Edmonton. The Lightning's five-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-3 loss to the Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday. Playing in the second half of a back-to-back, the Bolts came out slow, trailing 2-0...
Mailbag #50: Erik Cole
Ladies and gentlemen, Eric Cole. (Please Note: Some questions have been edited for clarity.) What is your favorite memory with the Canes, other than winning the Cup? - @OneTrueZach. I can think of a couple of different pockets of time, not just moments, but it's hard to say anything other...
Sorokin Deserving of All-Star Designation
Barzal: "Ilya is the best goalie in the world, so he deserves to be there" Ilya Sorokin is taking his talents to South Beach - at least for a weekend. Sorokin was one of 12 players voted by fans to play in the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, taking place on Feb. 3 and 4 in Sunrise, FL. If you're looking for at least 22 of those votes, they can be found inside the Islanders locker room. After all, Sorokin's teammates are amongst his biggest fans.
Coach's Challenge: EDM @ VAN - 14:33 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Edmonton. Explanation: Video review determined Edmonton's Zach Hyman had a significant presence in the crease and impaired Spencer Martin's ability to play his position prior to Hyman's goal. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player establishes a significant position within the goal crease, so as to obstruct the goalkeeper's vision and impair his ability to defend his goal, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL Morning Skate for January 21
* Saturday marks the 23rd annual Scotiabank Hockey Day In Canada, with Ron MacLean hosting the day-long celebration from Owen Sound, Ont., with a cast of special guests and in-depth features. * Jake Guentzel scored twice for his third multi-goal outing of 2022-23 - tied with captain Sidney Crosby for...
TOR@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens needed some positivity on Saturday and got just that with an inspired 3-2 overtime win against the Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre. The Habs were dealt some tough news to start the day, announcing during morning skate that Cole Caufield will undergo surgery for a season-ending shoulder injury.
Postgame Report | Krebs, Olofsson each score a pair in win over Ducks
Don Granato rattled off the names of three players who dealt with various forms of adversity this season, all of whom were difference makers for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Victor Olofsson scored two goals in a span of 15 games from late November...
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Fourth Straight with 5-2 Loss to Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho hat trick sinks Isles, who fall to 0-2-2 in last four games. The New York Islanders fell short against the Metropolitan Division leading Carolina Hurricanes, losing 5-2 at UBS Arena on Saturday night. Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson had the Islanders in a 2-2 tie after Jordan Staal...
Heika's Take: Stars earn three shutout victories in four games
The Stars are proving to be quite a team when it comes to defense and goaltending. On Saturday Jake Oettinger recorded his second shutout in three games, following a Scott Wedgewood shutout from Thursday. With Oettinger posting 33 saves to record his sixth career blank slate, the Stars took a...
McDavid scores 40th goal, Oilers defeat Canucks for 6th straight win
Zach Hyman scored a goal and earned 3 assists, Connor McDavid netted his 40th goal of the year, helping the Oilers to a 4-2 road win. With 40 goals in 48 games, McDavid became the fastest active player to reach the mark, passing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who scored 40 goals in 49 games last season. McDavid, who also extended his point streak to 10 games (eight goals, eight assists), is the fastest player to score 40 goals since Pavel Bure also did it in 48 games with the Florida Panthers in 1999-2000.
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Red Wings
Playing their fourth game in six nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-7) are in Motown on Saturday evening to take on Derek Lalonde's Detroit Red Wings (19-17-8). Game time at Little Caesars Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Colorado at Seattle
Tremendous goaltending makes for a tight match and forces overtime as Kraken fall in shootout. The defending Stanley Cup champions came to town to face the Kraken who were without Jaden Schwartz, Justin Schultz, and Andre Burakovsky (a late scratch). Both teams battled and it was a close checking game that saw surges in momentum followed by waves of defensive demand. Both goaltenders were outstanding in backstopping their team through chances from all areas of the ice. The game was so close it would force overtime before going to the skills competition. Ultimately, the only goal of the shootout (by Nathan MacKinnon) would clinch the win for the visitors.
