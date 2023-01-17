ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS, and More Donate Items for Grammys Charity Relief Auction

By Larisha Paul
Julien’s Auctions Grammy charity relief auction scheduled ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards has stocked up on dozens of music memorabilia pieces ranging from guitars signed by Taylor Swift , Harry Styles , and Fleetwood Mac to an exclusive album photoshoot outfit from BTS ’ J-Hope and Eminem ’s white Nike Air Maxes.

Proceeds from the charity auction will benefit MusiCares, a non-profit within the Recording Academy that aims to provide human and health services to people within the music industry. Julien’s Auctions will host the event live on its website on Sunday, February 5, from 11 a.m. PT through 1 p.m. PT ahead of the awards ceremony that night.

Swift provided an Evermore graphic Epiphone acoustic guitar, while Styles donated a 2020 black Fender player series Stratocaster electric guitar inscribed with the phrase “Always Love.” Guitars signed by Bob Dylan (a painted black Epiphone acoustic) and Joni Mitchell (a Gibson hummingbird acoustic) have also been acquired for the auction.

Paintings from David Lee Roth, Rob Prior, and Ronnie Wood will also be available. The original artwork feature depictions of Mitchell (with her own brushstrokes), George Harrison, and the Rolling Stones.

In addition to J-Hope’s Jack in the Box album photoshoot outfit, Julien’s Auctions will provide the opportunity to bid on outfits from Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 Glastonbury festival appearance, Katy Perry’s FIFA Live performance, and Cher’s 2018 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebration appearance in Sydney, Australia.

Additional items heading to auction include more signed instruments, records, handwritten lyrics, and more donated by Snoop Dogg , Barbra Streisand, Daft Punk, Depeche Mode, Don Felder, Elton John, Jimmy Buffett, Joe Perry, Jon Batiste, Lenny Kravitz, Miranda Lambert, Ozzy Osbourne, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr, Robert Plant, the Rolling Stones, Selena Gomez, Shaggy, Slash, Slipknot, Sting, Tom Petty, the Who, and More.

A public exhibition will be open from Wednesday, Feb. 1, through Friday, Feb. 3, at Julien’s Auctions. The items set for auction range in value from anywhere between $600 and $20,000.

“Julien’s Auctions is honored and privileged to partner again with MusiCares on our annual charity relief auction that spotlights the critical urgency of aiding the music community during these ongoing challenging times,” Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions, shared in a statement.

He added: “All the greats are represented here from BTS’ j-hope to Taylor Swift to Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus to Bob Dylan and we’d like to thank all of the artists who generously offered these one-of-a-kind items. This auction is a great opportunity for the public to have the chance to own a special and unique piece from some of the biggest music legends of all time while supporting this vital cause.”

Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares, echoed the sentiment, saying: “We are thankful for our continued partnership with Julien’s Auctions and for their commitment to supporting to those in need in the music community. Not only does this great auction give fans a chance to own amazing pieces of music history, but it also helps MusiCares continue to provide a variety of services for musicians, stagehands, managers, touring crews, make-up artists, and more.”

