RADAR CHECK: At 8:57 pm, a line of rain and thunderstorms was pushing eastward through the central portions of Mississippi and is headed toward Central Alabama. At this point, there is only one severe thunderstorm warning in effect for portions of Claiborne, Jefferson, and Copiah counties in southwestern Mississippi for a cell that has the potential for damaging wind gusts. Other than that, just moderate to heavy rainfall.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO