Alabama State

alabamawx.com

Strong Storms Late Tonight; Dry Air Returns Tomorrow

FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; visibility is down to just a fraction of a mile in spots. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning. We are projecting a high in the 70-75 degree range over most of Alabama this...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Cool, Dry Day Ahead; Rain Returns Over The Weekend

SUNNY FRIDAY: A dry airmass covers Alabama this morning… look for a mostly sunny sky today with a high in the 50s over North Alabama, with 60s over the southern counties. Tonight will be fair and cold with a low between 30 and 38 degrees. RAIN RETURNS: Clouds move...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunny, Cooler Tomorrow; Rain Returns Over The Weekend

SUNNY, PLEASANT JANUARY DAY: With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are in the 60s over North Alabama, with 70s over the southern counties of the state this afternoon. Winds have gusted to 30 mph in spots as dry air continues to roll in following the overnight rain. Tonight will be clear and colder with a low in the 35-45 degree range.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Late Night Check on Our Weather Situation

RADAR CHECK: At 8:57 pm, a line of rain and thunderstorms was pushing eastward through the central portions of Mississippi and is headed toward Central Alabama. At this point, there is only one severe thunderstorm warning in effect for portions of Claiborne, Jefferson, and Copiah counties in southwestern Mississippi for a cell that has the potential for damaging wind gusts. Other than that, just moderate to heavy rainfall.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

