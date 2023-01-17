HAMILTON, NJ — Capital Health will be hosting an EMS Job Fair this week at its nearby Hamilton campus. The Job Fair is taking place on Friday, January 20 from 10AM to 4PM at Capital Health Hamilton, located at 1445 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road. The event will take place in the Conference Room. Qualified EMT's, paramedics and RN's will be able to apply for full-time and per diem positions. Benefits include: Competitive rates and flexible schedules Top benefits package to cover you and your loved ones Professional development assistance, including credentialing in New Jersey and Pennsylvania Part of the highest acuity programs in Central New Jersey and Lower Bucks County, PA — one of ten trauma programs in New Jersey and one of eight Joint Commission-designated comprehensive stroke centers in New Jersey, including the only Mobile Stroke Unit in New Jersey. "For more than 35 years, Capital Health has been at the cutting edge of Emergency Medical Services in our region," said Capital Health. "Now we're growing to better serve our frowing region of patients, and we want you to be part of our team." For more information about Capital Health, including details about the Capital Health EMT Academy, or to apply for a position online, visit http://capitalems.org/.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO