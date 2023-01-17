Read full article on original website
Related
NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers
🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey
Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in. Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.
SNAP federal emergency allotments set to expire: How that will impact NJ residents
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —New Jersey residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon see a change in their benefits as emergency federal allotments expire in February, officials said Thursday. Throughout the COVID pandemic, SNAP households received higher monthly food assistance, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. Starting in March, all enrolled New Jersey […]
NJ looks to solve nursing shortage
New study says staffing crisis is getting worse as lawmakers consider solutions. New Jersey’s health care workforce could lose another 10,000 nurses to retirement or other jobs over the next few years, according to a new report, further exacerbating the existing staffing shortage in hospitals, nursing homes and home care.
wrnjradio.com
JCP&L encourages customers to arrange payment plans, apply for bill assistance programs
NEW JERSEY – Residential customers of Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., who are having difficulty making ends meet are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs. “Many of our customers continue...
Time to get ripped! There’s a gym expanding in this New Jersey town
Whether you're riding the new year, new me train or just on board with ongoing lifestyle goals of losing weight, building muscle, heading towards the shape you want to be in, or something else, you have plenty of opportunities out there to run it down. A blossoming and growing gym...
Capital Health Hamilton Holding EMS Job Fair
HAMILTON, NJ — Capital Health will be hosting an EMS Job Fair this week at its nearby Hamilton campus. The Job Fair is taking place on Friday, January 20 from 10AM to 4PM at Capital Health Hamilton, located at 1445 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road. The event will take place in the Conference Room. Qualified EMT's, paramedics and RN's will be able to apply for full-time and per diem positions. Benefits include: Competitive rates and flexible schedules Top benefits package to cover you and your loved ones Professional development assistance, including credentialing in New Jersey and Pennsylvania Part of the highest acuity programs in Central New Jersey and Lower Bucks County, PA — one of ten trauma programs in New Jersey and one of eight Joint Commission-designated comprehensive stroke centers in New Jersey, including the only Mobile Stroke Unit in New Jersey. "For more than 35 years, Capital Health has been at the cutting edge of Emergency Medical Services in our region," said Capital Health. "Now we're growing to better serve our frowing region of patients, and we want you to be part of our team." For more information about Capital Health, including details about the Capital Health EMT Academy, or to apply for a position online, visit http://capitalems.org/.
Hobby Lobby signs lease for new N.J. store
Hobby Lobby is opening another store in New Jersey. The popular arts and crafts retailer recently leased a 58,952-square-foot space at the Neptune Plaza Shopping Center in Neptune, New Jersey, according to Asbury Park Press. The shopping center is located at 2200 Route 66. An opening date for the store...
N.J. is desperate for new nurses, report says. Who will fill the void as departures escalate?
Too much turnover. And too few recruits. It adds up to a crisis for New Jersey’s nursing industry. Nurses are quitting and retiring in large numbers, and within a few years, there may not be enough new graduates to fill the void in hospitals, nursing homes and other settings, according to a study released Wednesday by the New Jersey Collaborating Center for Nursing.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Bill Allowing Couples In New Jersey To Obtain A Marriage License Virtually Passes Committee
A bill allowing couples in New Jersey to receive a marriage license virtually was approved by the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Through a May 2020 executive order, New Jersey authorized couples to enter into a marriage or civil union via online platforms like Zoom and FaceTime. However, that option...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces legislative package to ensure fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday joined Senator Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges in announcing a legislative package aimed at ensuring fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education in New Jersey. The three bills would implement additional fiscal reporting...
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
More NJ parents choosing other K-12 options (Opinion)
National School Choice week is coming up in a little over a week. It's become more important and apparent to parents that their kids might do better in another school. Unfortunately, with the property taxes being so high, and much of that money going to public education, many parents just deal with the school system they have in their town.
N.J. weather: Where does our low-snow January rank? Here are the stats.
January is more than halfway over, and snow has been a no-show in most areas of New Jersey. Except for a few flakes here and there, no measurable snow has fallen so far in almost every corner of the state, according to data from the National Weather Service and the office of New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson at Rutgers University.
Car theft epidemic in NJ — What’s really driving it, and how to stop it
🚗 Car thefts increased by 4,000 vehicles in NJ since 2020. 🚨 Most car thieves are released without bail, and many do it again. 🚔 Police urge you not to be an easy target, and tell how to protect yourself. Car theft in New Jersey continues to...
NBC Philadelphia
$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'
New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Garden State Wineries Announce Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekends
Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards supporting the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – announced today the dates for The New Jersey Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekend.
Comments / 0