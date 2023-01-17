ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location

The fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls – is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
Jackson Co. among highest COVID-19 rates in the state

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new year has brought a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. The U.S. is currently seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly 5 months. “We are seeing more cases of people that are calling in that are having high fevers or respiratory problems, coughing,” Family Physician […]
A Veteran’s Living Honorary Legacy

Hello readers and fellow comrades: On Jan. 24, 2023, if it is the Lord's will, Aldolphus B. King, Sr., a wounded Vietnam veteran, will be 80 years old. He is the fourth-oldest living sibling, along with Lois King Nelson, George King, Little Dan King, Willie (Tee) King, and Laurie Mae Payne. His departed parents and siblings are: James King Sr. and Leona, Alphonso King, James King Jr., Mildred King, Mary King Barrington, Joseph King Sr., and Bertha King Bright.
FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok

Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
Something Good - Jan. 18, 2023

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than a dozen employees from Big Bend Hospice partnered with Ability First to build a wheelchair ramp for a resident in Gadsden County. They built a two-level ramp with rails in less than three hours and got to see the resident try out her new ramp before they left. They said the “joy on her face” said it all.
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor. Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?
Incredible Pool Home in Luna Manor!

This Florida-style home is nestled among canopy oaks and blends all the favorite aspects of pools, homes and an idyllic setting. FEATURES: Tall ceilings with extensive moldings, trey ceiling accents, large picture windows, fantastic master suite with private den/office, spacious one-story floor plan, eat-in kitchen, formal and informal living and dining spaces, oversized laundry room, outdoor kitchen space and screened-in pool.
