Jeopardy! Winner: Somers Woman Advances To Next Round Of Popular Show

Somers resident Katie Palumbo, right, will appear on an episode of Jeopardy hosted by Ken Jennings. Photo Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

A woman from Northern Westchester is a new Jeopardy! champion, and will soon again appear on the popular show.

Earlier Report - Somers Woman To Compete On Jeopardy!

Katie Palumbo of the community of Amawalk in the town of Somers won on an episode of America's favorite quiz show on Monday, Jan. 16, beating out fellow contestants Yogesh Raut and Jimmy Davoren.

Palumbo's win ended Raut's three-day winning streak and earned her a one-day total of $23,100. She started off the episode behind Raut but made a comeback after finding a Daily Double and risking an $8,000 wager, which gained her the lead through Final Jeopardy!

She was able to pull off the win despite failing to correctly answer the final question, which none of the contestants got. Her low wager on it kept her in a winning position and she ended the episode as champion.

Now, Palumbo has earned a brand-new appearance on an episode of Jeopardy! that will air Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. on ABC.

On the new show, she will compete against fellow contestants Vince Bacani, a risk manager from Montreal, Quebec, and Stephanie Pakula, an aerospace engineer from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Palumbo works as a museum membership specialist at Mystic Seaport in southeastern Connecticut.

Both episodes with Palumbo are hosted by Ken Jennings, who has taken over hosting duties along with Mayim Bialik. The show is now in its 39th season.

