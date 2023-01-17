ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem

Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem

The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
OAKLAND, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Victory on Page Street

Victory on Page Street

The SFMTA Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to add Page Street to its...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes on the Street: Mr. Barricade Keeps Crushing in Emeryville

If you’re biking, walking, or driving through Emeryville, be sure to check out the installations going in on and around San Pablo, 45th, 47th, and Doyle. As seen in the lead image, this is new work from Crossroad Lab’s Vignesh Swaminathan, better known as Mr. Barricade on TikTok. Just before the holiday break, Swaminathan invited Streetsblog out for a tour of the area, where he is helping Emeryville public works pour concrete and lay asphalt to create protected bike lanes, intersections, and other features to slow-turning cars and force motorists to keep a safe distance from vulnerable road users (including children at nearby Anna Yates elementary).
EMERYVILLE, CA

