If you’re biking, walking, or driving through Emeryville, be sure to check out the installations going in on and around San Pablo, 45th, 47th, and Doyle. As seen in the lead image, this is new work from Crossroad Lab’s Vignesh Swaminathan, better known as Mr. Barricade on TikTok. Just before the holiday break, Swaminathan invited Streetsblog out for a tour of the area, where he is helping Emeryville public works pour concrete and lay asphalt to create protected bike lanes, intersections, and other features to slow-turning cars and force motorists to keep a safe distance from vulnerable road users (including children at nearby Anna Yates elementary).

EMERYVILLE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO