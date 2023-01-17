Read full article on original website
Commissioners Present $25K check to ChesPenn Center for Family Health in Coatesville
Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline toured the Center for Family Health at Coatesville, part of ChesPenn Health Services, this week, and presented the community health organization with a check for $25,000. The check comes from the County’s Appropriation Funds and is part of its annual distribution.
County Health Dept. retiree and Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer Walls receives CDC’s Trailblazer Award
Elizabeth “Betsy” Walls, RN, the retired Director of Personal Health for the Chester County Health Department whose efforts helped to establish the Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Program and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in Chester County, has been honored with a much-deserved award from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Betsy is recognized as Pennsylvania’s PHEP Trailblazer, in celebration of CDC’s 20th anniversary of the PHEP program and Walls’ decades-long service to public health.
On Stage: Tribute bands hit local venues
In recent years, new genre of live music has emerged – a genre that spans genres. The new genre is tribute acts. Sure, tribute acts have been around for a while. For years, there have been artists who have devoted their lives to recreating music from previous stars – mostly solo singers like Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley.
