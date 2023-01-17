ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.9 KROC

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
Power 96

The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You

There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale

If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store

Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
ROCHESTER, MN
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy