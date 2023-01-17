Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Did You Know Minnesota Goodwill Locations Will Not Accept These 19 Items?
While cleaning and organizing the house, a lot of people will choose to donate items to Goodwill. Do you know what items you cannot donate to Minnesota Goodwill locations?. There are about 56 Goodwill locations over 38 different Minnesota cities. From Minneapolis, to Saint Paul, to Duluth, and more. A...
Minnesota Trail Camera Catches A Wolf Pack Playing During A Snowstorm
As the clock gets close to 3 in the afternoon I often struggle with staying on task, especially if it's close to 3 on a Friday. If you are looking for something to keep your eyes on the screen, you know so it at least looks like you are working, take some time to enjoy this Minnesota wolf pack playing in a snowstorm.
See the One Funny Meme That Pretty Much Sums Up Minnesota Winters!
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You
There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
Does Your ‘Minnesota Nice’ Extend To Uncleared Driveways?
My son splits his time between preschool and grandma's house when mom and dad are at work. Yesterday was a grandma's day, so I went to pick him up in the middle of the snowfall during the afternoon. When I arrived I noticed that the driveway hadn't been cleared yet,...
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
How Upset Would You Be? Employees Bagged Up Clothes at a Gym
It's the new year and many people make the yearly resolution to "get healthy", "workout more", and some other variations of self improvement. So generally the gyms fill up at the beginning of the year, then they tend to get much less busy little by little until about March when you have the people who will actually continue to work out on a regular basis.
New Minnesotan Asking For Help with a Rude Neighbor. Got Good Advice?
Here in Minnesota we pride ourselves on being "Minnesota Nice". But if we are being honest, we are so very often passive aggressive jerks. However, we don't ever want to admit to it, and I swear it has gotten worse since COVID became a thing. Unfortunately thought rudeness is a part of life and one way we experienced that is with our neighbors.
Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
Fruit and Vegetable Growers Meet in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers from around the state are in St. Cloud this week for the 2023 Minnesota Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association annual meeting. The two-day meeting at the River’s Edge Convention Center features speakers, breakout sessions, and a trade show dedicated to specialty growers.
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
Nautical Bowls Opening in Downtown St. Cloud on Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new food option is opening in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday. Nautical Bowls is at 305 5th Avenue South. Co-owner Dan Wagner says it is a family operation with his parents, his two brothers Brent and Adam, and their wives. He describes their menu...
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
This Minnesota Company Is Being Featured On The History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
Local Libraries Offer “Binge Box” For Movie Fans
As a kid (and even as a young adult), there were few things more fun than going to Blockbuster Video, grabbing a handful of movies and some popcorn and having an all-out movie binge night. The streaming thing is great, but you need a lot of subscriptions and it can...
Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust
One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0