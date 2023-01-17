Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO