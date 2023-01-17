Read full article on original website
Michael Mayo,70; service Jan. 29
Michael Fred Mayo, 70, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 29th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior. He will be laid to rest privately at Bayview Cemetery.
Lisa Dickmann, 57; incomplete
Lisa Ann Dickmann, 57, of Newport, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Robert Gaskill, 81; service Jan.26
Robert H Gaskill, 81, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, 26 day, January 2023, at the Gaskill Family Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Darryl Chadwick. Robert was born on...
Area Death Notices - Jan. 20, 21 & 22
Walter House, 77, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2023 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice House in Wilmington. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. ROBERT H. GASKILL, Morehead City. Robert H. Gaskill,...
MATTERS OF RECORD - Jan. 8 – Jan. 20
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Jan. 8 – Jan. 20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Carlos M. Suarez Jr. to Carlos M. Suarez, Jr. And Jacqueline M. Suarez Living Trust; Metes And Bounds; rev. $0. Atlantic...
Community Calendar - January 20, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center - "An Afternoon with our favorite Lighthouse Keeper, Heber Guthrie" - Stories of the Lighthouse, the Banks, Core Sound and all around. Come spend Sunday afternoon like folks here used to - visiting and telling the stories our grandmothers and grandfathers told us. Every Sunday through mid-Feb, 2-5, at the Museum on Harkers Island.
Edna Buck, 88; incomplete
Edna Wade Buck, 88, of Crab Point, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Morehead City resident Kim Sobat finding emotions as an abstract artist
For the next couple of months till March 2023, the Cassie Howe Algeo Gallery will feature the paintings of Morehead City resident Kim Sobat. This exhibit will be in the Gallery located in the hallway connecting the new and old lobbies of Carteret Health Care at 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City. As always these shows are free and open to the public at all times. These works of art were hung by the Carteret County Arts Council and are for sale and purchase through the Carteret Healthcare Foundation Office.
Swansboro town manager may retire
SWANSBORO - In a letter to commissioners dated Jan. 18, Paula Webb, town manger, announced she would retire at the end of the current fiscal year. However, according to information from two town officials, Webb might be reconsidering. In her letter, Webb said her last day would be June 27.
Carolina Chocolate Festival a real palate pleaser
— It has been said that there are two food groups…chocolate and fruit…and if it is fruit, it should be dipped in chocolate!. Patrons will find chocolate covered strawberries and more as the Carolina Chocolate Festival welcomes chocolate lovers at the Crystal Coast Civic Center on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City.
Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘missed jury duty’ scam
CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent imposter scam. Major Jason Wank, chief detective with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, said Jan. 19 county residents reported receiving fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to elicit money claiming the person has missed jury duty.
Newport Historical Museum to host fundraising dinner
The Newport Historical Museum will hold its Newport Heritage Dinner fundraiser Jan. 27 in the Community Life Center of St. James United Methodist Church in Newport. Dinner will be served 5 to 7 p.m. Meals can be eaten in, or drive-thru will be available. Dinners will cost $12 per plate...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cancelling cable TV
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, I was very happy as I went to Spectrum Cable Co in Morehead City, NC to tell them to cancel my cable TV as I was tired of them continually raising the monthly rates plus adding additional charges to the account which you could not understand as they do not wish for you to comprehend their billing practices.
Gramercy surprises Anthony on alumni night; longtime coach hangs up whistle
NEWPORT — Gramercy Christian School turned its “Alumni Night” into “Fred Anthony Appreciation Night.”. The longtime coach has decided to hang up his whistle after more than 20 years at the Newport private Christian school. “I think I’m done for good,” he said. “It was a...
East boys fall 91-46 to Wake Forest in Farmville MLK Showcase
FARMVILLE — The East Carteret boys basketball team started slow out the gate Monday in its Farmville MLK Showcase matchup with Wake Forest. The Mariners fell behind 32-8 after the first quarter on their way to a 91-46 defeat. They woke up a little after the opening frame, getting outscored by four, nine and eight, respectively, over the next three quarters.
Croatan boys fall behind early, drop to fifth in league with 82-65 loss to Richlands
OCEAN — A bad first quarter made a tough night at the office for the Croatan boys basketball team on Friday. The Cougars fell at home to Richlands 82-65, dropping to 1-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference and moving to 10-6 overall. The Wildcats (10-7 overall) were explosive out...
East girls win battle of league unbeatens; Mariners hold on for 52-27 victory over Southside
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret and Southside girls basketball matchup on Friday night did not disappoint. The teams entered the game undefeated in league play and a combined 27-5 overall. The Mariners saw a 20-point lead in the second half shrink to two before surviving for a 52-47 win.
Cougar girls keep lead in Coastal with 42-39 OT win over Wildcats
OCEAN — Croatan girls basketball coach Andrew Gurley doesn’t mind if his team keeps winning ugly, so long as it keeps winning. The Cougars defeated Richlands 42-39 in overtime Friday in a game that saw them face an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, rally to take the lead and let the Wildcats tie it in the waning seconds before finishing the job in overtime.
