Thrillist

JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now

Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Time Out Global

Melbourne ranked third in the top trending travel destinations for 2023

Hot off the heels of news that Melbourne was recently named one of the top five drinking cities for 2023 comes new data that reveals the Victorian capital has also just been ranked the third most popular destination for travellers in 2023. According to a study by Airbnb, Melbourne beat...
tripsavvy.com

A Guide to Airports in the Seychelles

There are a host of reasons to visit the Seychelles, from relaxing on its beautiful beaches to hiking and wildlife spotting at its awe-inspiring national parks. To reach the archipelago, most travelers arrive at Seychelles International Airport. Located on Mahé island, near the capital city of Victoria, it has daily flights operating from all around the world. Nevertheless, there are eight airports throughout the islands offering opportunities to island-hop or fly directly to the islands of your choosing. Use this guide to learn about the range of airports available for travel to this idyllic paradise.
Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Reuters

Ryanair CEO O'Leary sees no sign of recession

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Low-cost carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) is not seeing any signs of recession, Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday, pointing to two weeks of record bookings this January and a recovery in demand from Britain.
OurSentinel

Like to travel? 4 pro tips from seasoned travelers on luggage

Brandoint -Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the journey. The right bag and approach to packing can make your trip a breeze, while the wrong luggage and poor planning can cause unnecessary frustration.
The Independent

‘Absolutely disgusting’: Australian couple slams ‘health hazard’ Bali villa

An Australian couple has slammed a villa on the Indonesian island of Bali, saying it was “absolutely disgusting” and describing it as a “health hazard”.“Whatever you do, do not rent this villa,” wrote Facebook user Daber Dee in a scathing review of RoseDuin Villa in Seminyak, on the travel tips page Bali Travel Forum.“It is absolutely disgusting, run down, mouldy, in need of urgent renovation. It is simply a health hazard and dangerous. We arrived and the beds appeared to be made, however the sheets had not been changed from the previous guests. Stains all over them.“One bedroom was completely...
Time Out Global

Here are all the new low-cost flight routes launching this summer

If you’re on the hunt for a dirt-cheap getaway this summer, now’s the time to get excited. Low-cost airlines Ryanair and easyJet have both just revamped their route options, thereby opening up tonnes of new destinations (as well as providing increased options on existing routes) throughout Europe. From...
The Associated Press

Train station’s opening in Bangkok ushers in new travel era

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand ushered in a new age of train travel on Thursday as Southeast Asia’s biggest railway station officially began operations. The government says the huge, modern development on the edge of central Bangkok will bolster the country’s position as a regional hub and boost its economy.
BoardingArea

2022 Airline Status Recap & 2023 Status Goals

I’m finally getting a moment to breathe and look back on my 2022 year in travel. Let’s start with airline status. If you want to hear more about my airline status goals we had a detailed discussion this week on the pod. At a high level, 2022 was a year where I continued to choose whatever airline offered me the best itinerary to maximize my time. A nod was paid to cheap first class fares since it’s virtually impossible to be at peak productivity. It was also about trying to get as many top-tier elite airline status “notches in my belt”, but that was pretty far down the list of priorities. In fact, I made many more decisions around credit card spend to achieve elite status than I did selecting flights. Let’s take a look.
The Independent

Solo travellers paying almost 90% more than couples for holidays, study finds

Solo travellers are paying almost 90 per cent more than couples when booking holidays abroad and in the UK, according to new research.A study conducted by consumer choice brand Which? found that this discrepancy occurs even when travellers opt for a smaller room designed for single occupancy and on all-inclusive trips.Which? also noted that solo holidaymakers have far less choice than couples when choosing a holiday. The Which? research analysed thousands of package holiday deals from Jet2holidays and Tui, the UK’s largest tour operators. It focused on popular destinations including Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Turkey.Findings show that, on...

