I’m finally getting a moment to breathe and look back on my 2022 year in travel. Let’s start with airline status. If you want to hear more about my airline status goals we had a detailed discussion this week on the pod. At a high level, 2022 was a year where I continued to choose whatever airline offered me the best itinerary to maximize my time. A nod was paid to cheap first class fares since it’s virtually impossible to be at peak productivity. It was also about trying to get as many top-tier elite airline status “notches in my belt”, but that was pretty far down the list of priorities. In fact, I made many more decisions around credit card spend to achieve elite status than I did selecting flights. Let’s take a look.

14 HOURS AGO