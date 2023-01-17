ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Madonna sets ‘Celebration’ tour dates in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. – No more hesitation — this September in Florida, it’s a celebration. Cultural icon Madonna this week revealed dates for “Madonna: The Celebration Tour,” including two stops in Florida as part of the upcoming 35-city musicale roadmap that altogether spans July to December.
Madonna Unveils Ultimate Greatest Hits Show ‘The Celebration Tour’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Truth or dare? ? Madonna has rarely ever been one to shy away from the latter. In an announcement video that nods to her documentary of the same title, a slate of special guests prompts her with a challenge: “I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherfucking hits.” Madonna: the Celebration tour will span 40 years of the singer’s career, bringing her greatest hits to 35 cities across North America and Europe. “I am...
Madonna announces second London show on massive world tour

Madonna has announced a second date in London as part of her upcoming world tour.“Due to overwhelming pre-sale demand,” the singer will now perform a second show at London’s O2 Arena on 15 October following her first on 14 October, a statement explained.The singer announced the tour in a video starring famous friends including Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, and Amy Schumer with a nod to her 1991 film Truth or Dare.Madonna: The Celebration Tour will visit 35 cities across the globe, kicking off in North America in July.The “Like a Virgin” singer will then head onto the likes...
Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video

"Welcome to the party, bitches!" With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver. Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the...
Madonna to reportedly embark on 40th anniversary tour

Madonna is reportedly set to embark on a 40th anniversary tour later this year. According to sources who have spoken to Billboard, Madonna is planning a “massive” anniversary tour with longtime concert parters Live Nation and music manager Guy Oseary. If the reports prove valid, it will be Madonna’s first ever live career retrospective.
Madonna Is Going on Tour With Bob the Drag Queen

For four decades, Madonna has given us countless hits, game-changing music videos, fashion statement after fashion statement, some objectively odd advice and plenty of show-stopping moments worthy of the title "Queen of Pop."It feels like we're well due for a proper Madonna retrospective — and what better way to do so than with a world tour?
Magellan Jets opens a private terminal at Hanscom Field

It provides "an intimate and purely private experience." Quincy-based Magellan Jets has opened a private terminal for customers at Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets offers membership, jet card ownership, and on-demand charter services. The company is now expanding its services, adding a new aircraft sales and management division.
BEDFORD, MA

