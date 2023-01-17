Read full article on original website
Virginia Business
Report: Capital One cuts 1,100 jobs
According to a report Friday in Bloomberg, McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. eliminated more than 1,100 technology positions this week. The McLean-based Fortune 500 banking company confirmed in a statement that it has cut jobs but declined to disclose how many and where. “These associates are located throughout our footprint,”...
Portsmouth businesses see opportunity in Restaurant Week, new casino's opening
Portsmouth Restaurant Week runs January 21-28, the same week as the opening of the city's new Rivers Casino.
Raising national debt ceiling may impact Hampton Roads residents: ODU economist
We checked in with Old Dominion University economist Bob McNabb about how the national debt ceiling will impact our pocketbooks in Hampton Roads, specifically for military workers and families.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market
NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
Henrico man has no answers on why money disappeared from his Bank of America account
A Henrico County man says he still doesn't know why money went missing from his Bank of America account on Wednesday.
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
13newsnow.com
Report: Veterans struggling with food insecurity issues
NORFOLK, Va. — America's heroes continue to struggle when it comes to food insecurity and overall medical well-being. A new study sheds light on just how bad it is for some of the country's 18 million military veterans. It turns out, those vets who had shorter military careers are having a harder time now.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
Virginia Aquarium planning a roughly $250M expansion
New exhibit space, new animals and a new way to enter the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center are all part of initial plans to expand the longtime attraction at the Oceanfront.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening
Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Knife found on Portsmouth school...
Take a look inside Virginia's first freestanding casino
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
Local food pantry seeks help from community as food prices soar
With the number of people in need continuing to grow, one local pantry is also struggling to keep up with inflation and rising prices.
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino sees first sports wagers at second soft opening
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today was the first day of what’s expected to be a long history of sports waging here at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Saturday’s soft opening was the second of two. Just like the first one, all earnings, besides BetRivers Sportsbook, are being donated to...
Rivers Casino to host second test night Jan. 21
According to a press release, this second test night will include the soft opening of the new BetRivers Sportsbook, which will feature club seating, a bar, betting windows, 27 self-service kiosks, and multiple high-def screens for viewing.
Almost 900 people sent tips to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers in 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday, the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers awarded several police officers for solving crimes with tips from the crime line. 13News Now's very own Dan Kennedy emceed the award luncheon. You’ve heard the media ask you to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach family celebrates Korean New Year with launch of new restaurant
Sushi Mama, a Korean family owned restaurant, held a grand opening Saturday. The occasion marks 20 years since the Shin family moved to the United States.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts soft opening charity event; Opens fully in 4 days
In just a few hours, Hampton Roads' first casino will officially be in operation. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a soft opening charity event ahead of their grand opening on Monday.
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
Annual Feeding 5000 event giving back to a community in hard times
The organization Feeding 5000 gave away premade meals at their annual celebration in Newport News to focus back on peace, after the recent shooting at Richneck Elementary.
