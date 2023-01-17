Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
NHL
Bergeron Battles Through as Bruins Win in New York
"[Wednesday night] was not a great moment sitting on the bench when you know he had to leave," Pastrnak said of Bergeron taking his deflected slapshot square in the face during Boston's win on Long Island. "Hallsy kind of turned towards me and said, 'He's back.' I thought he was joking because I couldn't believe that he's back."
NHL
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Avalanche
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (4-3 W @ COL), Jan. 5 (4-2 W vs COL) and Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 40-31-11-1 against Colorado, including a 24-12-6-0 record at home. Vancouver is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 6, Canadiens 2
The Florida Panthers are so close to a playoff spot they can almost taste it. Moving to within just two points of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers improved to 22-20-5 with a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. Overall, Florida...
NHL
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers close out trip with matchup in Montreal
The Florida Panthers will look to continue their push to get back into a playoff spot when they close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. "It's going to be a grind, that wild-card race," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice...
NHL
FLA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
NHL
All Down The Line
Going into the 2022-23 season, the Caps knew they'd be without both Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson for extended periods of time while the two recovered from offseason surgeries. After a slow start without their two stalwarts - and with other key pieces missing for varying lengths of time, too - the Caps got right with an 11-2-2 December as their two stars edged closer to returning.
NHL
Heika's Take: Character and leadership
An 82-game season presents all manner of challenges for an NHL team, and the Stars have handled adversity well this year. On Thursday, a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypo.com Arena was important for many reasons. One, the Stars bounced back from a collapse in San Jose...
NHL
Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline
In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
NHL
Avalanche Claim Fourth-Straight Win as they Top Canucks 4-1
Colorado secured a 4-1 victory over Vancouver on Saturday night and claimed their fourth-straight regulation win. It's all coming together. The Colorado Avalanche picked up a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night at Rogers Place. Colorado is now 24-17-3 on the season and have won four-straight games in regulation.
NHL
Alexandrov assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 16 games for the Blues this season, registering four points (two goals, two assists)...
NHL
Couple Turns Penguins Game into Lifelong Memory
Fans often cherish memories that are made on the ice during the game. For Gina Hammond, a life-changing experience happened in the stands at PPG Paints Arena following the Penguins' game on Dec. 30 versus New Jersey. Making the trek all the way to Pittsburgh from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Hammond's...
NHL
GAME PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
The Oilers head to the road to take on the Pacific Division rival Canucks Saturday night at Rogers Arena. The Edmonton Oilers head to Vancouver as they try to extend their Pacific Division win streak to five games against the Canucks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023
With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 19
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Panthers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 19. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 56 -...
