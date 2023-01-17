ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Kevin Warren explains why Justin Fields is perfect leader for Bears

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a breakout year with the Bears in his second season, where he established himself as one of the league’s most exciting young players. Fields flashed his star potential with his elite athleticism and speed, rushing for 1,143 yards, nearly breaking Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record. While Fields still has some work to do as a passer, this season was a big step forward for the former first-round pick.
